How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff Confirms Season 2 Debut Next Month

Things really do seem to move fast in the world of Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father. It was only ten months ago that first learned that Hulu had given the series an impressive 20-episode Season 2 order. Then, in July, we got our first looks at the cast table read for the upcoming season. And now, only five months after that, we're getting a video from none other than Duff letting the fans know that January 24th brings the gang back into their lives.

Joining Duff on the spinoff sequel series are Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch), Ashley Reyes (American Gods) & Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City). Now, here's a look at Duff confirming the good news:

The gang is back! 🙌 Season 2 of How I Met Your Father premieres on January 24! pic.twitter.com/HfCEWmSPPr — Hulu (@hulu) December 13, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the Instagram posts from the Hulu series' main Instagram account, as well as from Tran and Daniel Augustin (Ian), sharing two looks at the first official table read for the second season that took place over the summer:

Duff also executive produces the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce. Emmy Award-winning HIMYM director Pam Fryman directed the pilot and executive produced the 10-episode series (Fryman directed 196 of the original series' 208 total episodes).