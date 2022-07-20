How I Met Your Father Season 2 Table Reads Officially Underway

With Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father winning over both new fans and HIMYM fans with an impressively charming first season, viewers learned back in February that the series would be coming back for a second run. And it wasn't a small order, with the streaming service green-lighting a 20-episode season. Now a little more than five months later, they received probably the second or third-best news they would want to hear at this point (with premiere and trailer date clearly topping the list). That's right, the band is back together, and they're starting table reads. That means that before we know it, we'll be swimming in an ocean of behind-the-scenes previews. Joining Duff are Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch), Ashley Reyes (American Gods) & Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City).

Here's a look at the Instagram posts from the Hulu series' main Instagram account, as well as from Tran and Daniel Augustin (Ian), sharing two looks at the first official table read for the second season:

Lowell plays Jesse- smart, with a bit of an edge, and cynical about love. He's an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend, Tom. Raisa's Valentina is Sophie's (Duff) roommate, an aspiring stylist, and Sophie's great friend. She's impulsive and adventurous, and Sophie relies on Valentina's ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous British Charlie (Ainsley). Charlie is an aspiring model who fell in love with Valentina at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York. The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie's a great guy, but he's been living in a rich person's bubble his whole life.

Tran's Ellen is Jesse's adopted sister, who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen's more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar. Finally, Sharma's Sid is Jesse's best friend and roommate- a new bar owner who plays the optimist to Jesse's cynicism. Peck' Drew is the handsome vice-principal at Jesse's (Lowell) elementary school. Reyes' Hannah: smart, practical, and devoted to her job, Hannah is Sid's (Sharma) girlfriend who's a surgical resident in Los Angeles, forcing them to maintain a long-distance relationship. Much like the role Bob Saget played as the older Ted (Josh Radnor) in the original series, Cattrall plays the future version of Duff's character Sophie as she tells her son of how she met his father.

Duff also executive produces the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce. Emmy Award-winning HIMYM director Pam Fryman directed the pilot and executive produced the 10-episode series (Fryman directed 196 of the original series' 208 total episodes).