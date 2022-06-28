Howard Stern Considers POTUS 2024 Run But How About This Instead?

Look, it's not like SiriusXM host & radio legend Howard Stern is completely new to politics. Back in 1994, he ran to be governor of New York State on the Libertarian ticket to challenge then-sitting NYS Governor Mario Cuomo. Combine that with how the line between entertainment and politics no longer exists, and it's no surprise that Stern announced on his radio show that he's considering running for President of the United States in 2024. Fueled by the current activist Supreme Court's decision that state legislatures should have more say over women's bodies than women do by killing Roe vs. Wade and, thus, killing federal protection for abortion & abortion services. "I said to [Stern's co-host] Robin [Quivers], and I hate to say this, but, but I said to her, 'I'm actually gonna probably have to run for president now,'" Stern said. "The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again." And if Stern would end up going against Trump in 2024? "I'll beat his ass."

"The only reason I would run and I start… I went into a long-winded speech over the weekend to Robin about how I am going to do the very simple thing that'll set the country straight: One vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College, I'm getting rid of it. And then Robin said, 'Well, can you do that as president?' And I said, 'I don't know, let's find out!;" Stern continued, staking out another area of voting concerns he would look to update for a time that's no longer 1776. "The other thing is if I do run for president, and I'm not fucking around, I'm really thinking about it, because the only other thing I'm going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices," Stern added. "I'm not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you're gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit."

Okay, real quick. And this isn't meant to undercut his anger, passion & enthusiasm. But it's time to cut out the reality-show-politics bullshit and get back to voting in smart, boring people who live for government shit and things like that. With all due respect to Stern, he has more power behind that microphone and becoming more active on social media than he would be by making a run for office. And if we're talking baggage? Well, let's just say Stern's baggage has baggage when it comes to his broadcasting past, and no one wants that distracting from the important issues and important arguments that need to be made. Turn that microphone into a sledgehammer, and rally the rest of the radio community for this literally life-or-death cause.