iHeartRadio Music Awards: Mariah Carey's Epic New Reaction Meme/GIF

Mariah Carey's award moment during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards may have resulted in the next great reaction meme/GIF.

Mariah Carey pretty much makes an impact no matter where she is or what she does – and she did exactly that while accepting the Icon Award during the LL Cool J-hosted 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier tonight on FOX. Shortly after taking the stage, Carey joked about making sure the lighting was right for her moment. "Is the lighting OK? Cause I don't like bad lighting," Carey said, followed by Carey giving the audience a twirl and asking them if they liked her choice of fashion for the evening (they approved). Hitting a theme that flowed through most of the speeches tonight, Carey noted the important impact radio had on her personally and professionally – and how hearing her music on the radio still works for her. "Even now, I still get excited when I hear one of my songs playing on the radio. It never stops being magical," Carey shared.

But what might end up being the biggest and longest-lasting headline from the night – or at least, a GIF that will live on for the ages – Carey was shown on camera offering a deadpan head-turn reaction to something that she didn't appear to be too thrilled with. We're not sure if it had anything to do with Tori Kelly and Muni Long, who were performing some highlights from Carey's career, but the moment came while Long was performing "We Belong Together."

Carey is being celebrated for her incredible and influential career as a singer, songwriter, and producer, who has broken virtually every chart and touring record around the globe. Carey is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 200 million records sold worldwide and 19 #1 singles. Beyond all the accolades, Carey has always been a fiercely independent artist who set the bar for female stars today. Her 5-octave range and iconic whistle register are still a reference point for every vocalist who has followed in her footsteps. 2025 also marks the 20th anniversary of her album The Emancipation of Mimi, which left an indelible mark on the music landscape and inspired countless artists following its release.

