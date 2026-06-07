Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: audio, Questyle, SEAS, speakers

Questyle & SEAS Reveal Oceanic Blue Wireless Hi-Fi Speaker System

Questyle and SEAS have partnered up for a new pair of speakers which they have called the Oceanic Blue Wireless Hi-Fi Speaker System

Article Summary Questyle and SEAS unveil the Oceanic Blue Wireless Hi-Fi Speaker System, blending premium design with high-end audio.

Questyle pairs SEAS Excel flagship drivers with joint tuning for transparent, natural sound and refined acoustic detail.

Questyle’s patented Current Mode amplifier delivers 0.0002% distortion, ultra-wide response, and strong full-load output.

With Wi-Fi 6E, AirPlay 2, HiPlay, and Roon Ready, Questyle targets easy, lossless wireless Hi-Fi for modern listeners.

Questyle and SEAS revealed a brand-new partnership as they have come together for a pair of incredible-looking Oceanic Blue Wireless Hi-Fi Speaker System. This is a unique collaboration as they have brought their technical and audio know-how together for a pair of speakers that look absolutely incredible, as the dark blue design stands out, along with a modern audio setup that will make anything they're hooked up to sound amazing. We have more details about them below, as it appears they will be released later this year.

Questyle and SEAS Come Together For a New Speaker System

As the first co-branded model, the Oceanic Blue Wireless Hi-Fi Speaker System is not only a special edition with exclusive color and craftsmanship, but also a deep integration of acoustic DNA. Equipped with the SEAS Excel flagship drivers, the system has been jointly tuned to perfection by engineering teams from both brands. This comprehensive optimization covers driver matching, crossover network design, and overall acoustic layout, delivering transparent, pure, natural, and high-end sound quality. At the same time, it adopts Questyle's patented Current Mode linear power amplifier with a fully discrete architecture, featuring an ultra-wide 1MHz frequency response and high-speed driving capabilities, achieving a measured total system distortion of just 0.0002%. Remarkably, it maintains this ultra-pure, low-distortion performance even under full-load and high-power output. Outperforming conventional Class D amplification solutions, it accurately captures subtle details and authentically restores the original acoustic texture and emotional expression of audio.

The Oceanic Blue Wireless Hi-Fi Speaker System integrates classic Nordic acoustics, Current Mode Amplification, in-house designed QMS operating system, and Wi-Fi 6E high-speed transmission, presenting a Bauhaus minimalism appearance. It natively supports Apple AirPlay 2, HUAWEI HiPlay and Roon Ready high-res wireless transmission protocols, enabling low-latency, high-stability transmission of lossless audio and seamless multi-device streaming. Upholding the philosophy of "Deep inside, Simple outside", the system houses the cutting-edge technology and precise engineering, offering users a pure, plug-and-play premium listening experience that perfectly embodies the core idea of Easy Hi-Fi. It is also a masterpiece of acoustic aesthetics and state-of-the-art technology presented to the world by the two brands.

This strategic partnership starts with the Oceanic Blue Wireless Hi-Fi Speaker System, paving the way for a continuous stream of upcoming co-branded releases. The two brands will carry out ongoing collaborative engineering across the full range of wireless audio product lines, focusing on customized flagship driver adaptation, Current Mode Amplification optimization, wireless streaming experience upgrade, and comprehensive system-level tuning. By fusing the technological innovation strength of Shenzhen and the 78-year acoustic expertise of Norway, Questyle and SEAS will jointly define new industry standards for the next-generation wireless Hi-End.

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