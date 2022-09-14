Immortalize Beavis and Butt-Head's Iconic Couch Scene

The classic Mike Judge cartoon Beavis and Butt-Head has returned. Between narrative sections of the episode, the original production showed the two couch potatoes reacting to music videos before reacting was even a thing. Now, in the age of reaction videos and streams, the duo's between-the-scenes couch gags will see the pair reacting to internet videos, TikToks, and more. As the series moves into the modern world, you can immortalize the past by bidding on this production cel and animation drawing group from the making of the original cartoon.

In addition to the colored production cels, you can preview the base animation drawings right here:

"Hey, Butt-Head, what did people do before they invented TV?" Well, for one thing, thy couldn't watch Beavis and Butt-head! We'll let you decide if that's a good or bad thing, but while you ponder, take a peek at this pair of original hand-painted 12 field production cels. Butt-head is wearing his AC/DC t-shirt, and Beavis his Metallica shirt – naturally! The boys each have an approximate figure size of 6" tall. The cels have been taped (with removable blue tape) to a print background, which was added for presentation purposes. The original matching 12 field animation drawings done in graphite are included with the cels. There's a slight bit of paper loss on the Butt-head drawing, away from the image; otherwise, condition is Very Good with minor handling wear.

Beavis and Butt-Head fans can head over to Heritage Auctions now to bid on this production cel and animation group. Best of luck!

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.