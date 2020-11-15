Impact Turning Point Results – Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan

Sami Callihan challenged Rich Swann for the Impact Championship at Turning Point. Was Swann able to retain the title? We'll tell you here.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, the recap column (or perhaps a manifestation of severe mental illness) where I watch all the wrestling on TV in a given week and tell you what happened so you can do something more productive with your life.

Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 14th, airing exclusively on Impact Plus. The card for the show features nine matches. Rich Swann defends the Impact Championship against Sami Callihan. Su Yung defends the Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo. The North defends the Impact Championship against The Good Brothers. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship against an unnamed opponent in a Defeat Rohit challenge. In addition to those title matches, Chris Sabin teams with a returning James Storm to take on XXXL. Jordynne Grace teams up with Tenille Dashwood to fight Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Eddie Edwards faces a returning Daivari. Willie Mack takes on TNA Champion Moose. And Swoggle looks for revenge against Bryan Myers.

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Live Recap Part 9

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne show us the brackets for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament, kicking off Tuesday on Impact. That's also the last night for The Rascalz. Then we get a video package for the main event. Sami Callihan comes out. Rich Swann dances his way to the ring. David Penzer does the introductions, and our main event gets underway.

There's not a ton of story behind this match. It feels to me like a way for Swann to notch a successful title defense to build his credibility as champ, as I think Swann vs. Moose is the end goal. The match starts off slow. Callihan fights dirty. Swann is your quintessential babyface.

Swann sells an aggravation to his ankle injury after a backflip to kick off the second act of this match. That puts Callihan firmly in control, and he punishes Swann for a while. Not enough to put Swann in danger of losing, but enough to make it look good, right?

Swann eventually has enough of Sami's crap and hulks up. They exchange big, dramatic punches, ending with both men laid out. They both get to their feet, and now Callihan is looking tired, and Swann gets his second wind. He hits a Rolling Thunder for two, but Callihan gets his knees up on a standing moonsault. Callihan fires back with a buckle bomb and a brainbuster for two.

Now we're nearing the finish. Callihan finds one of Swann's dreadlocks on the mat and puts it on his face like a mustache. Then he chops Swann, but Swann hits a swinging neckbreaker. Now he hits the moonsault, but Callihan kicks out. Swann goes up top, but Callihan stops him, picks him up, and hits a modified Tombstone. Josh Matthews chooses now to remind us about Eddie Edwards' promise to get involved if Callihan tries to cheat, which is surely a cue that said cheating will occur any second now.

Callihan hits a piledriver on the apron, but when he tries to toss Swann back into the ring, Swann bounces off the outside ropes and hits a cutter. Both men take a nine-and-a-half-count to get to their feet and get in the ring. Callihan is down. Swann stalks him. He pulls Sami to his feet. Callihan tries a piledriver, but Swann rolls him up for two. Swann kicks Sami and goes up top, but Ken Shamrock comes out.

Eddie Edwards runs out to intercept Shamrock. They brawl at ringside while Swann watches. Callihan tries to grab him but eats a few kicks to the face. Swann is fired up. Sami is on his knees. Swann hits one more big kick and gets the pin.

Rich Swann defeats Sami Callihan to retain the Impact Championship.

The right man won here, but Sami, who's been in the main event scene in Impact for a long time, did a great job putting Swann over here. Swann has really come into his own as a wrestler here in Impact. I'm having a hard time deciding between this match or the Knockouts match for the match of the night. Overall, this was a good show and a fine way to spend a Saturday night during the pandemic despite some filler.

That's it for Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special. There's no wrestling on tomorrow, but I'll be back to cover Monday Night Raw in two days, so hey, if you've got nothing better to do, come and join me for that.

