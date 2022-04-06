Interview with the Vampire: AMC Anne Rice Adapt Previews Lestat & More

With AMC Networks and showrunner Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) series adaptation of the late author Anne Rice's bestselling & influential novels set to hit screens later this year, viewers were treated to a set of four preview images offering them a better sense of what they can expect from Interview with the Vampire– including the best look yet at Sam Reid's (Lambs of God, The Hunting) Lestat and Jacob Anderson's (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who) Louis. Joining Reid and Anderson are Bailey Bass ("Avatar" sequels) as Claudia, newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, and Eric Bogosian (Talk Radio) as interviewer Daniel Molloy.

With showrunner Jones writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will also executive produce, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.

"This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago. This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can't wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, when the news was first announced. "With 'The Walking Dead,' this Anne Rice collection, and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward, and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like 'Breaking Bad,' 'Rectify,' 'Halt and Catch Fire' and 'Better Call Saul' on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters."