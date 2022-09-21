Interview with the Vampire Teaser: The Family That Slays Together…

With less than two weeks to go until Showrunner Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) highly-anticipated Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire hits our screens, we have a new teaser to pass along that emphasizes the "family dynamic" we can expect from Sam Reid (Lestat De Lioncourt), Jacob Anderson (Louis De Point Du Lac), and Bailey Bass (Claudia) over the course of the series. And if you didn't get a chance to check out AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire: Behind the Scenes Special, then make sure to head here to turn on the notification because it's going live tomorrow afternoon. The special did an excellent job explaining how this won't be a direct, one-for-one adaptation of the novels- serving as a pseudo-sequel to the novel Interview with the Vampire while also serving as a vehicle to bring the other stories into focus.

Now here's a look at the newest teaser released earlier today, with Lestat, Louis & Claudia pricing that adage about the family that slays together, stays together:

The series also stars newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, and Maura Grace Athari (Quarantine Therapy). Now here's a look at the official trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, premiering on October 2nd:

A luxury apartment covering an entire single floor of a high rise. Where the Vampire has granted the interview with the man he once judged to be unworthy. And where the journalist Daniel Molloy has hustled, for a second shot at the interview that got away from him 40 years earlier… Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, Interview with The Vampire follows Louis' epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900's New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist Lestat's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel.

With showrunner Jones writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere sometime this fall and is currently in production (along with Mayfair Witches) in New Orleans. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.