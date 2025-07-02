Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: invasion

Invasion Season 3 Set to Invade Apple TV+ Screens This August (TEASER)

Set to return on Friday, August 22nd, here's the official teaser for Apple TV+, Simon Kinberg, and David Weil's sci-fi drama series Invasion.

Article Summary Invasion Season 3 premieres August 22 on Apple TV+ with a 10-episode run, airing new episodes weekly.

Simon Kinberg and David Weil return as creators and executive producers for the sci-fi drama series.

Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, and more reprise their roles, with Erika Alexander joining.

The official teaser reveals intense new alien threats and hints at major character team-ups for survival.

On Friday, August 22nd, Apple TV+ and Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg ("X-Men" films, "Deadpool" films, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters) will be "invading" your streaming screens once again. That's right, the third season of the sweeping sci-fi drama series Invasion will premiere the first episode of its 10-episode third season run, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through October 24, 2025. Along with returning cast members Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, and Enver Gjokaj, viewers will be introduced to new series regular Erika Alexander. To mark the occasion, the streaming service released a Season 3 teaser (waiting for you above), as well as three preview images offering more teases of what's to come and the official overview for the season (and all of that is waiting for you below):

The Apple TV+ series Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. In season three, those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series' main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet. It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species. New relationships are formed, old relationships are challenged and even shattered, as our international cast of characters must become a team before it's too late.

Apple TV+'s Invasion is created by Kinberg and Weil, who also serve as executive producers alongside Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Dan Dietz, Katie O'Connell Marsh, and Nick Nantell. The first two seasons of the sci-fi drama are currently available on the streaming service.

