Invincible, AEW Full Gear, Bosch Universe & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 23rd, 2025:

Mark Briscoe Captures TNT Championship in No DQ War at AEW Full Gear

FTR Win Men's Tag Titles for Third Time at AEW Full Gear

Spartacus: House of Ashur Sneak Peek: Ashur Addresses His Gladiators

WWE SmackDown Review: WarGames Drama Escalates

AEW Full Gear Preview: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's Epic PPV

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Teaser, New Poster Released

Invincible: Aaron Paul on Not Returning as Scott Duvall/Powerplex

Batgirl: Brendan Fraser On The Commodification Of Content

Svengoolie Returns Tonight! Our "Curse of the Undead" Preview

Stranger Things 5, Percy Jackson, Tracker & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Murdaugh: Death in the Family: Jason Clarke Talks Crime, Trial & More

Bosch Universe: Michael Connelly's "Ironwood" Teams Stilwell & Ballard

