Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Full Gear, wrestling

AEW Full Gear Preview: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's Epic PPV

Greetings, comrades! El Presidente brings you the complete AEW Full Gear viewing guide, with the full card and how to watch! Plus, a Chadster update!

Article Summary Comrades, get the full AEW Full Gear card and old-school socialist PPV viewing instructions!

Big money matches, steel cages, and wild championship bouts—revolutionary wrestling action awaits!

Enjoy live comedic updates on The Chadster’s meltdown as he battles AEW "propaganda" in a local medical facility!

Five title fights, betrayal, and family honor—AEW Full Gear is more dramatic than palace intrigue!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious presidential bunker where I have just finished installing a state-of-the-art satellite dish to ensure I never miss a moment of professional wrestling action. Today, I bring you the complete viewing guide for tonight's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view extravaganza, as I am filling in for my dear friend and colleague, Chad McMahon, who remains indisposed at a medical facility in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

An Update on The Condition of The Chadster

Ah, comrades, I must share with you the latest developments regarding The Chadster's recovery, as reported to me by the diligent nurses at his medical facility. Just last night, The Chadster apparently barricaded himself in the facility's supply closet, convinced that billionare AEW owner Tony Khan was disguised as a janitor and attempting to replace all the cleaning supplies with AEW merchandise. The staff had to coax him out with promises of playing old WWE Survivor Series content on loop, though this only partially worked when The Chadster insisted they fast-forward through any segments featuring former WWE wrestlers who "betrayed the business" by going to AEW.

But comrade, things are only going to get worse for our dear friend Chad, I'm afraid. The staff at the medical facility, in their infinite wisdom, have decided that tonight they will host an AEW Full Gear viewing party in the common room for all patients. They believe that communal entertainment will help with the healing process – a very socialist concept that I naturally approve of! However, The Chadster has vowed to attend this viewing party not to enjoy the entertaining wrestling product that AEW provides, but to "protect" his fellow patients from what he calls "Tony Khan's brainwashing propaganda."

The head nurse, Consuela (who reminds me of my third wife), has assured me she will provide regular updates throughout the evening on The Chadster's condition. I will be sharing these updates with you, comrades, as I provide my live coverage of the event. This reminds me of the time I watched lucha libre with Fidel Castro, and he became convinced that one of the masked wrestlers was actually a CIA operative. He rushed the ring and unmasked the poor man, only to discover it was just a regular luchador. Fidel was so embarrassed that he bought everyone in the arena mojitos. But I digress!

AEW Full Gear Tailgate Brawl Pre-Show Match Card

Before the main card begins at 8 p.m. ET, comrades, we will be treated to the Tailgate Brawl pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET on TNT and streaming on HBO Max. This is one hour of absolutely free wrestling action – and you know how much I, as a socialist leader, appreciate when the people receive something for free… especially when that person is me!

CMLL World Trios Championship: El Sky Team (c) vs. The Don Callis Family

The CMLL World Trios Championship will be defended as El Sky Team – consisting of Máscara Dorada, Neón, and Místico – put their titles on the line against a formidable challenge from the Don Callis Family. Don Callis has assembled quite the team with AEW United Champion Kazuchika Okada, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Konosuke Takeshita, and the technical master Hechicero. This opportunity came after Okada defeated Dorada in a Double Jeopardy Match on this past Wednesday's special 3-hour Dynamite and Collision broadcast.

The intrigue here, comrades, is the tension within the Don Callis Family itself. Okada and Takeshita have been at odds in recent weeks, much like the time when I tried to form an alliance with Kim Jong-un and Nicolás Maduro for our annual dictators' bowling league, but we could not agree on whether to use bumpers or not, and the argument got so heated Kim conducted three separate nuclear missile tests. The question is whether Don Callis can keep his team unified long enough to capture the trios gold, or whether El Sky Team will successfully defend their championships for the third time.

$200,000 Tailgate Brawl 4-Way Tag Team Match

Two hundred thousand dollars, comrades! That is enough money to fund a small counter-revolutionary suppression campaign – or so I have heard from my finance minister. Four teams will compete for this substantial prize: Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, who must put aside their constant bickering; The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum), who have found new purpose under the guidance of Dalton Castle; Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn); and Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

This is one of the few applications of capitalism I find acceptable, comrades – when it is applied to professional wrestling, everyone can compete for obscene amounts of money in the squared circle! Much better than the CIA's usual method of distributing cash, which typically involves destabilizing my economy and funding rebel groups in my mountains.

Tag Team Match: Boom & Doom vs. RPG Vice

What a story of redemption and unlikely partnerships we have here! One year ago at Full Gear Zero Hour, "Big Boom" AJ defeated QT Marshall in his AEW debut. Now these former rivals have joined forces as Boom & Doom to face Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta of RPG Vice, who attacked AJ at his WrestleDream watch party in front of Big Justice – a crime that I, as a father figure to millions, find particularly heinous.

This reminds me of when I had to team with the president of Colombia to fight off a joint CIA-DEA task force that was trying to intercept my… completely legitimate agricultural exports. We did not like each other, but we found common ground in our shared enemies. Can Boom & Doom find similar chemistry tonight?

Tag Team Match: Eddie Kingston & HOOK vs. The Workhorsemen

Eddie Kingston and HOOK remain undefeated as a tag team, comrades, and they will look to continue that streak against The Workhorsemen – JD Drake and Anthony Henry. Kingston and HOOK wanted a fight, and these two brave men stepped up to give them one. I respect workers who are not afraid of a challenge, which is why I always make sure my political opponents have fair trials before their inevitable convictions.

AEW Full Gear Main Card

Now, comrades, we arrive at the main event card, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on HBO Max pay-per-view. This is a card stacked with five championship matches and several grudge matches that promise extreme violence – the kind of action that makes professional wrestling the greatest form of entertainment in the world, superior even to my own state-run television documentaries about myself, but don't tell the people I said that!

AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match: "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe

The AEW World Championship will be defended inside a steel cage, comrades! This rivalry between "Hangman" Adam Page and Samoa Joe has escalated from professional competition to something deeply personal and violent. After Page defeated Joe at WrestleDream with three Buckshot Lariats, Joe and his allies – Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata – have made Page's life miserable.

But Page, much like a revolutionary leader who refuses to be intimidated by imperial forces, has stayed one step ahead. He disguised himself as Tony Schiavone on Fright Night Dynamite to attack The Opps. He threw Hobbs off the mezzanine through a table in a falls-count-anywhere match. And now, he has challenged Joe to a steel cage match, ominously reminding everyone what he did to Swerve Strickland inside such a structure.

This is the kind of psychological warfare I appreciate, comrades! It reminds me of the time I locked my former chief of staff in a cage to teach him the importance of loyalty. He learned his lesson after three days, and we shared some delicious empanadas afterward. Good times!

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

This is a rematch from last year's Full Gear, when Mercedes Moné defeated Kris Statlander to retain the TBS Championship. But Statlander has promised that Moné will face a completely different version of her this time. Statlander is now the champion, and she is determined to prove that her growth over the past year has been substantial.

Moné currently holds multiple championships – the TBS Championship and the ROH Women's World TV Championship – making her one of the most decorated women in professional wrestling. However, the AEW Women's World Championship has eluded her grasp. This past Wednesday, after Moné successfully defended and unified her ROH title, she attacked Statlander and posed with the AEW Women's World Championship, signaling her intentions.

Will Moné add another title to her collection, or will Statlander exorcise the demons of last year's loss? As someone who has held power for many years, I understand the importance of defending your position against all challengers!

Casino Gauntlet Match for the Inaugural AEW National Championship

History will be made tonight, comrades, as AEW crowns its first-ever National Champion in a Casino Gauntlet Match! This is the kind of match that separates the true competitors from the pretenders, much like my annual "Loyalty to El Presidente" competition, where cabinet members compete for the honor of not being reassigned to our embassy in Antarctica.

We know that Bobby Lashley will enter at number one and Shelton Benjamin at number two, having earned those positions with victories this past Wednesday. The Hurt Syndicate will face off to begin the match, though MVP has assured everyone that this is simply business between professionals. Who else will enter the match remains a mystery, adding to the excitement and unpredictability that makes AEW often superior to the rigid, corporate structure of those capitalist pigs in WWE.

The winner will not only become the inaugural champion but must also defend the title at ROH Final Battle next month. This is what I call putting your money where your mouth is – or as we say in my country, "poniendo tu dinero donde está tu boca."

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Brodido (c) vs. FTR

FTR – Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood – have never beaten Brodido, and Brody King loves reminding them of this fact. Tonight, FTR will attempt to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship for a record-tying third time, but they have made this match deeply personal by insulting Bandido's abuela to her face and attacking his brother, Gravity. Last week, they even attacked the legendary Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat!

As someone who values family above all else – except perhaps power and wealth – I find FTR's tactics distasteful but effective. They have gotten under Brodido's skin, which could be the psychological advantage they need. However, fighting for family honor can also give a competitor superhuman strength, much like the time I lifted a helicopter off my cousin during a failed coup attempt. (The official story is that I used a jack, but I assure you, it was pure adrenaline and love of family.)

No Disqualification TNT Championship Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe

Comrades, this match has the highest stakes of any non-world championship match I have ever seen! Kyle Fletcher will defend the TNT Championship against Mark Briscoe in a no-disqualification match, but if Briscoe loses, he must join the Don Callis Family! This is brilliant booking by Tony Khan, who understands drama better than any telenovela writer in my country.

Fletcher has already defended the TNT Championship eight times, using a low blow to defeat Briscoe last month. Now, with no disqualifications, that tactic is perfectly legal, but so is everything else. Don Callis has tried repeatedly to sabotage Briscoe's chances, including attempting to recruit the Death Riders to take him out during Blood & Guts.

This stipulation reminds me of my early days in politics, when I made a bet with a rival candidate that whoever lost our debate would have to join the other's cabinet. I won, and he became my Minister of Agriculture. He tried to poison my food for six months before I reassigned him to manage our gulag system. I wonder if Mark Briscoe will be similarly treacherous if he loses?

No Holds Barred Match: Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Jon Moxley has not been the same since Darby Allin forced him to say "I quit" at WrestleDream, comrades. This is the psychological breakdown of a once-dominant champion, and Kyle O'Reilly has been the primary beneficiary. O'Reilly has repeatedly trapped Moxley in his devastating ankle lock, forcing countouts, disqualifications, and most recently, a submission victory in the Blood & Guts match.

Moxley finally got a win this past Wednesday, but only after Claudio Castagnoli had already knocked out Orange Cassidy. Even then, O'Reilly attacked afterward and locked in another ankle lock that Moxley's allies had to rescue him from. Now, with no holds barred, these two will finally settle their rivalry without any rules to hide behind.

This is the kind of personal vendetta that I understand on a spiritual level. It reminds me of my ongoing feud with the CIA operative known only as "Agent Johnson," who has been trying to overthrow my government for fifteen years. We have fought in restaurants, in casinos, in the jungle, and once, memorably, in a bouncy castle at my nephew's birthday party. He has never beaten me, just as O'Reilly seems to have Moxley's number.

Darby Allin vs. PAC

Speaking of Darby Allin, the man who defeated Moxley will face PAC tonight in what promises to be a brutal encounter. At Blood & Guts, PAC press-slammed Allin off the entrance ramp through two flaming tables, sending him to the burn ward. This is the kind of violence that makes professional wrestling beautiful – controlled chaos that tells a story of hatred and revenge.

PAC has demanded this match with no stipulations, wanting to prove he is simply the better athlete. Meanwhile, Allin has been recovering from his burns, which PAC has mocked repeatedly. This reminds me of the time Muammar Gaddafi challenged me to a camel race across the Sahara. I suffered severe sunburn and dehydration, but I still won because I refused to quit, and also because I injected my camel with performance enhancing drugs. Darby Allin has that same spirit!

$1 Million Trios Match: Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express vs. Josh Alexander & Young Bucks

One million dollars is on the line in this trios match, comrades! Don Callis has assembled Josh Alexander and the Young Bucks to face Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express ("Jungle" Jack Perry and Luchasaurus). But the real story here is whether the Young Bucks will finally join the Don Callis Family.

Callis has been courting Matt and Nick Jackson for weeks, offering them financial security and family protection. The Bucks have been non-committal, but Callis essentially forced them to set up Omega for a potential BTE Trigger this past Wednesday before Jurassic Express made the save. The question is whether the Bucks' financial desperation will overcome their history with Omega.

This is classic manipulation tactics, comrades! As someone who has successfully convinced many former enemies to join my administration through a combination of financial incentives and thinly veiled threats, I respect Don Callis's methods. The million dollars is just the carrot – the stick is the implied danger of not having a Family to protect you.

4-Way Tag Match for AEW Women's World Tag Team Title Tournament Stipulation Choice

The final match on the card will feature all four teams competing in the semifinals of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament, with the winning team earning the right to choose a stipulation for their upcoming semifinal match. Marina Shafir and Megan Bayne will face the Timeless Love Bombs (Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa), while Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale) will battle Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue and Julia Hart).

The Timeless Love Bombs have suggested they might choose a Taipei Death Match if they win, seeking revenge on Bayne and Shafir for events at Blood & Guts. Meanwhile, Sisters of Sin and Babes of Wrath could make their already heated rivalry even more dangerous with the right stipulation choice.

This is brilliant strategy by Tony Khan – making the competitors fight for the right to determine their own destiny. It is like when I allow my political opponents to choose between exile to a comfortable beach resort or a less comfortable labor camp. The illusion of choice makes the outcome so much more satisfying!

How to Watch AEW Full Gear

Now, comrades, let me tell you how you can watch this spectacular event! AEW Full Gear will be available on HBO Max pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, with the Tailgate Brawl pre-show beginning one hour earlier at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max. The event is taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

For those of you who prefer other streaming options, Full Gear is also available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and various other pay-per-view platforms. This is the beauty of competition in the marketplace, comrades – multiple options for the consumers! Though in my country, we only have one streaming service, and it is mine, and it is mandatory.

And for those of you in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, I have received word that a certain local medical facility will be hosting an AEW Full Gear viewing party tonight. If you are a patient at the same facility where Bleeding Cool columnist Chad McMahon is currently being held for observation, gather in the recreation room tonight to enjoy both the show on the TV and the one happening live in the room itself, as you will get to witness The Chadster's antics firsthand as he attempts to "protect" his fellow patients from the dangerous wrestling product that Tony Khan has created, in Chad's words, just to "RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!" Never change, mi amigo.

Check Back for Live Coverage of AEW Full Gear on Bleeding Cool

Comrades, I encourage you to check back here at Bleeding Cool throughout the evening for my live coverage of AEW Full Gear! I will be providing detailed analysis of every match, and more importantly, I will be sharing updates on The Chadster's situation as he watches the show with his fellow patients at the medical facility.

The nurses have promised to keep me informed of every ridiculous outburst, every paranoid accusation that Tony Khan is somehow in the building, and every attempt The Chadster makes to convince other patients that they are being subjected to propaganda. It will be like watching two shows simultaneously – the excellent professional wrestling on my screen, and the tragicomedy of The Chadster's mental breakdown transmitted to me via text message from compassionate healthcare workers who find his antics as amusing as I do.

This is going to be a historic night for professional wrestling, comrades! Five championships will be decided, grudges will be settled, and The Chadster will almost certainly make a complete fool of himself in front of a captive audience of his fellow patients. What more could any wrestling fan ask for?

¡Viva la AEW! ¡Viva la revolución del wrestling! And may Tony Khan continue to live rent-free in The Chadster's mind for many years to come!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!