Invincible Fight Girl Episode 3: "Friends" Early Preview Released

In this sneak preview for Adult Swim's Invincible Fight Girl Episode 3: "Friends," Poblana agrees to train Andy - but there's a catch...

After sharing the premiere episode on YouTube for free earlier this week (check it out below), Adult Swim is giving us an early preview of series creator Juston Gordon-Montgomery and Cartoon Network Studios' Invincible Fight Girl… Episode 3: "Friends." In this week's chapter, Aunt P, aka Quesa Poblana (Rolonda Watts), agrees to take Andy (Sydney Mikayla) under her wing – under one condition. It looks like Andy needs to perform 10 Perfect Strikes – and she only has until the end of the week to do it. Unfortunately, her efforts might just be hampered when she, Craig (Paul Castro Jr.), and Mikey (William Akey) find themselves in the middle of a town divided by wrestling philosophies.

Set in Wrestling World, a place where wrestling is more than just sport and spectacle – it's a way of life – Andy assumes the wrestling alias "Fight Girl" and embarks on a journey to make a name for herself. Along the way, Andy is joined by cynical retired champ Aunt P, the endearingly innocent wrestling analyst-in-the-making Mikey, and the unscrupulous Craig, who is always scheming ways to find a profit from wrestling. United in the goal of helping Andy achieve her dreams of wrestling dominance, this found family embarks on a journey filled with adversity and self-discovery as they chase their dreams, push past their limits, and deliver smackdowns on the toughest wrestlers they can find.

"As Adult Swim has expanded, so have the sorts of titles we can offer audiences. 'Invincible Fight Girl' is an outstanding example of that – it blends engaging storytelling with just incredible animation and direction," shared Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen when the series premiere news was first released. "This series is a testament to Juston's creativity and talent, with a series that's funny and thrilling, and also super inspiring." Stemming from Cartoon Network Studios, Adult Swim's Invincible Fight Girl is executive-produced by Gordon-Montgomery and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!), with Bryan Newton serving as Supervising Producer. After the animated series debuts next month with back-to-back episodes, the following weeks will see one new episode released every Saturday (with new episodes also streaming on Sundays on Max).

