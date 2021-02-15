Invincible Offers New Look at Amazon Animated Series; Atom Eve Focus

The last time we checked in on Amazon Prime's adult-animated series adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker's Invincible, the streaming service released new key art that made it pretty clear that Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) aka Invincible, and his dad Nolan (J.K. Simmons) aka Omni-Man have some pretty brutal "family disagreements" to hammer out on the horizon. With the series set to premiere on Friday, March 26, with three episodes (followed by weekly drops for the remaining five episodes) and an official trailer expected this Friday, viewers are getting another look at artwork from the series- this time, on display in comic book form.

Set to release next month, a limited-edition re-release of Invincible #1 will sport a new cover from series artist Ryan Ottley and colorist Nathan Fairbairn that includes Mark Grayson, Atom Eve, Robot, Dupli-Kate, and Rex Splode (with more behind-the-scenes images inside the issue). Speaking of Atom Eve, it appears viewers will be getting a profile GIF every day leading up to the trailer release at the end of the week:

Big week, everyone. How about we start it off with SAMANTHA EVE WILKINS?!?!? pic.twitter.com/H4absZMK3v — Invincible (@InvincibleHQ) February 15, 2021

From the comic book co-created by Kirkman and Walker, and illustrated by Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around Mark Grayson, a normal teenager except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop powers of his own and enters into his father's tutelage. The series is described as suspenseful, action-filled, and emotion-packed, yet builds upon poignant and heartwarming moments of love, friendship, and humanity.

Joining Yuen and Simmons on Invincible are Zachary Quinto as Robot, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Mark Hamill as Art, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Doc Seismic, Melise as Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Monster Girl's monster form and the Mauler Twins, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray and Monster Girl, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Djimon Hounsou as the Martian Emperor, Ezra Miller as D.A. Sinclair, Jeffrey Donovan as Machine Head, Nicole Byer as new characters Fiona and Vanessa, Jon Hamm as new character Steve, Jonathan Groff as Rick Sheridan, and Mahershala Ali as Titan.

The Guardians of the Globe includes a "who's who" from within the Walking Dead universe: Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. Kirkman, Racioppa, David Alpert, and Catherine Winder will serve as executive producers along with supervising directors Justin Copeland and Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man). Skybound will produce the series.