Invincible S02E04 "Insane, Huge": Kirkman; Seth Rogen Records Allen

Robert Kirkman previews Invincible S02E04, teasing that it will leave viewers "exhausted;" a look at Seth Rogen recording Allen the Alien.

As we head into the midseason finale of Prime Video's animated adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's Invincible, Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) found himself nearly beaten to death by the Viltrumites as a warning while Mark (Steven Yeun) found himself on Thraxa & face-to-face with its new ruler – his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). And that was only the third episode. But as much as that might be to process, Kirkman is giving viewers the heads-up that this week's episode is an "insane, huge" one that will leave viewers "exhausted. "The fourth episode, I think people are gonna be exhausted. So I'm happy about the break, which I think most people will be unhappy about, but that's fine. You need the time; you need to rest. But I think that each episode builds, so by the time you get to the fourth episode, you're like, 'How is this all happening? It's crazy.' Which is cool. There's a lot of people that I interact with that have only ever seen the first season and have never read the comics. I hear from people in that demographic a lot that are like, 'How are you gonna top the end of Season 1?' And then people that have read the comics laugh," shared Kirkman during an interview with Collider – but Kirkman doesn't want folks sleeping on the season finale, either.

"So yeah, we're getting to the bigger stuff. Cory [Walker], Ryan [Ottley], and I were working on the comic for 16 years, and we really tried to maintain a sense of escalation through the 144-issue run. And that's one of the things that we really painstakingly paid attention to. When I'm working with Dan Duncan and everybody on the show, making sure that sense of escalation is present, and we're able to add different things, and make the show denser, and trim some of the fat that we had off the comic. I'm really proud of that," Kirkman continued. "So as we get deeper into this, I mean, Season 2, Episode 4 is an insane, huge episode, but Season 2, Episode 8 tops it. And when you guys see [Season 3, Episode 8]? Whoo. [Laughs]."

Invincible: Robert Kirkman on Animated Series' Future

In another recent interview, Kirkman addressed a number of topics related to the popular animated series – both on the production side and the action hitting our screens. In the following highlights, Kirman offers some interesting insight into the voices we can expect in Season 3 while reassuring fans that the wait between seasons moving forward won't be as long as what went down between the first two:

Viewers Can Expect "So Many Actors" in Season 3 Who Aren't in Season 2: "There are so many actors that are in Season 3 that are not in Season 2 that I am terrified to talk about actors in interviews, because Season 3 has already been recorded, and the sessions definitely run together in my head."

…And That Includes Some Season 1 Actors: "There are people who were in Season 1 whose characters don't appear in Season 2, but do appear in Season 3 — that's a tidbit I'll give you."

Kirkman Would Like A New Season Every Year, But…: "The realities of animation may make that a little difficult, but what I can guarantee is that the gap between Season 1 and 2 is the longest gap we should ever have, you know, barring some unforeseen catastrophe. It may be every 18 months or 16 months or 13 months or every 12 months. We're still trying to figure that out."

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Joining the Season 2 cast are Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more. Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

