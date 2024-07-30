Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, invincible, prime video, robert kirkman

Invincible S03: Mark's "Different Headspace" Reflected in New Costume

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman on Seasons 3 & 4 building on what came before and Mark's blue suit representing his "different headspace."

Fans of Prime Video's Steven Yeun & J.K. Simmons-starring adaptation of Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker & Ryan Ottley's comic book series Invincible had a lot to appreciate coming out of this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). While there had been some rumblings over the past few weeks, the official word came down that the hit animated series would be back for a fourth season. In addition, we were treated to a new key art poster showing Mark in his black-and-blue suit (which you can check out below). Though keeping plot details under wraps, Kirman shared with Variety that what's to come will "blow people away." Bur for Kirkman, that's just the beginning…

"I feel like we're just getting started. I'm very hopeful that this show can be around for awhile. With Season 4, we're really hitting our stride. There's really exciting stuff coming up in Season 4," Kirkman teased about the animated series' future. As Kirkman sees it, the reason for that excitement is built around the creative team's ability to build upon what came before the upcoming season and then elevate things to a whole other level. "I think you can see that Season 2 is an advancement of a lot of things that were introduced in Season 1. The stakes were higher, things got a little crazier, and there were a lot of pieces moving that were hinting at a lot of bigger stories. Those bigger stories really start crashing down in Season 3. But Season 4 dwarfs Season 3 in a lot of really crazy ways. It's an escalating show where each season is going to be bigger, crazier, more intense, and that stuff really kicks off with Season 3," Kirkman explained.

As fans of the comic book series already know and viewers of the animated series will learn pretty quickly, Mark's change in suits will be a ten-ton metaphor for the changes that he will be going through heading into Season 3. "Going into the third season, it seemed like a good time to bring a new Mark to the forefront after everything he's been through in Season 2. He's in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume," Kirkman shared. "Anyone who has read the comic book series knows the blue suit era of 'Invincible' is the darkest and the most intense, and there's a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit."

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Amazon's Prime Video series Invincible stars Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey Griffin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Seth Rogen.

Joining the Season 2 cast were Sterling K. Brown, Peter Cullen, Rob Delaney, Calista Flockhart, Phil LaMarr, Luke MacFarlane, Tatiana Maslany, Scott McNairy, Jay Pharoah, Ella Purnell, Tim Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Rhea Seehorn, Lea Thompson, Paul F. Tompkins, Shantel VanSanten & more.

Executive producers are Kirkman, Catherine Winder, David Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker.

