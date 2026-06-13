Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Unicron's Herald Brings Chaos to Transformers: Age of the Primes

Bring some Energon home as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Transformers: Age of the Primes Leader Class Herald of Unicron, a fearsome new chaos-bringer.

The Transformers Herald of Unicron draws from lore as corrupted warriors reshaped to spread Unicron’s will.

This 7.5-inch Transformers figure converts from robot to tank in 30 steps and features heavy armored styling.

Leader Class Herald of Unicron includes 3 blasters, 2 swords, and is up for preorder at $59.99 for November 2026.

Be prepared to expand your Transformers collection for Unicron as Hasbro continues its Age of the Primes series. The new Herald of Unicron Leader Class arrives to help capture the horrifying and terrifying embodiment of Unicron's will. In Transformers mythology, the Heralds of Unicron are not a single defined faction but a recurring idea that appears across multiple continuities. These heralds are usually Cybertronians or corrupted warriors that have been reshaped to serve the Chaos Bringer's agenda.

Whether depicted as fallen Decepticons, altered enforcers, or ritualistic agents of destruction, they exist for one purpose: to spread Unicron's name across the galaxy. The word of Unicron will now grow even further with this new 7.5" figure that will convert into a tank in just 30 steps. Hasbro was sure to give this figure a heavily armored design to help showcase their overwhelming presence and destructive force. As for weapons, the Herald of Unicron will come with two swords and three blasters, making it a deadly force for any Autobot army. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for this herald at $59.99 with a November 2026 release.

Transformers Age of the Primes Leader Class Herald of Unicron

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Transformers figure converts between robot and tank modes in 30 steps.

Includes 3 blasters, 2 swords, and 2 horn accessories that attach in both modes.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses.

Those who have been reformatted by Unicron to serve him are known as Heralds of Unicron.

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