Ironheart: Anthony Ramos "Blessed" to Be Working with "Dope Squad"

Back in February, we learned that In The Heights star Anthony Ramos would be joining head writer Chinaka Hodge (Amazing Stories, Snowpiercer), series star Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk, Judas and the Black Messiah), and co-star Lyric Ross (This Is Us) in Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Ironheart. Though details on who Ramos is playing are still being kept under wraps, his character will reportedly have a major impact on both the series and the MCU in future projects (similar to Jonathan Majors being introduced as Kang The Conquer in Loki). Now we flash ahead a little more than a month later, with Extra checking in with Ramos at the red carpet for Vanity Fair's Oscars party to ask him how it feels to be joining the MCU.

Expressing how "excited" and "blessed" he is to be joining the series and the MCU overall, Ramos jokes about being in the gym and wondering when Marvel Studios was going to call. From there, Ramos names some of the people from the streaming series' "dope squad" that he's appreciated working with,

Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato and debuting in 2016's Invincible Iron Man No. #7, Riri Williams (Thorne) is a teenage genius who made a major first impression by building her own version of Tony Stark's Iron Man suit- and would eventually go on to lead her own comic book series. Though a premiere date has yet to be determined, previous reports have Williams debuting in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Since his career-making turn in Hamilton and in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, Ramos's star has been on the rise. From Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights to the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in 2023, Ramos is expected to be more of a screen presence over the next two years- big and small screens. Hodge is a screenwriter, poet, playwright, and educator who has published two books of poetry to date, For Girls with Hips: Collected Poems and Writings and Dated Emcees, while her plays include Chasing Mehserle and Mirrors in Every Corner. She is also a founding member of the hip-hop collective The Getback along with Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs and others.