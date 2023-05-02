Is Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Still Eyeing June Filming? A Production List update has Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 filming at the end of June. Will the writers' strike delay it?

By the time the credits rolled on Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution season finale, "Dead End," it was clear that Zach Gilford's Voit was just the deadly tip of a very evil iceberg that our team is going to have to deal with – sooner or later. Back in February, Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss) shared the news that filming would begin "in 2 months," which would put the timeframe at around April. Okay, it's clearly not April. But then again, we're also looking at the first day of what could be a protracted writers' strike that could impact productions in major ways if it goes on for a long period of time. So we're thinking that maybe there was a push to get scripts done first (ahead of the May 1st strike deadline date), with filming pushed back to June 30th in Los Angeles, California.

How can we be so specific? Because that's what the Production List is telling us in its weekly update (interesting that they're still going with "Evolution" again and not Season 17). Granted, if the scripts didn't get finalized by the deadline, then this date is (at best) questionable.

Here's a look back at Brewster's tweet from February offering a quick bit of good news regarding filming for the second season:

Guys, we are coming back so fast it'll make your head spin. Because of you! We start shooting in 2 months, thank you, thank you, thank you!! — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) February 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In Criminal Minds: Evolution, the FBI's elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster starred, with Zach Gilford joining the cast as global cyber-security firm operation analyst Elias Voit. In addition, Nicole Pacent (Westworld, Call Me Kat) joined the cast in the key recurring role of Rebecca, a lawyer with the U.S. Department of Justice who reveals some disturbing news about the BAU's fate. The streaming series is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, with Glenn Kershaw directing & executive producing and Mark Gordon serving as an executive producer.