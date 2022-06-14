Isle of the Dead: JDM Posts "Wicked Is Making a Return" in TWD Spinoff

As we mentioned over the weekend, it's feeling a little weird being at that point in the summer when our Sunday nights are lacking in "The Walking Dead" universe on AMC. That said, we're also trying to appreciate the downtime because once August hits, we have Tales of the Walking Dead premiering. Not long after that, we The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 and then Fear the Walking Dead Season 8. And then in 2023, we also add the Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus)-focused and the Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) & Maggie (Lauren Cohan)-focused spinoffs into the mix. And it's Eli Jorné's six-episode JDM/Cohan-starring Isle of the Dead that we're focusing on this time. In an Instagram post, JDM shared some fan art he found depicting Negan and Rick Grimes that's amazing (with Rick minus an arm like he was in the comic book series) and that he wrote makes him "miss Mr. Lincoln… damn we had fun." We're going to step away from the fact that you and I (and I'm sure JDM, too) both know that fans are going to be reading into that like it's their full-time job. But later in the caption, we get two interesting updates on the spinoff. First, JDM says they are a "month and change away" from starting filming in NYC (so looking at late July or early August?). And then after dropping how there's no rest for the wicked, JDM followed that up with a great tease: "… and make no mistake… wicked is making a return."

"Found this fan art the other day… first off, it's just killer. Rick missing his arm following the Kirkman comic storyline? Outstanding. Also makes me miss Mr. Lincoln… damn we had fun. Gearing up for 11c…. The end is nigh. Crazy to think about. Though stories shall continue. Month and change away from negan and Maggie strapping up in NYC. No rest for the wicked… and make no mistake… wicked is making a return," Morgan wrote in his Instagram post, which you can check out below:

In the spinoff series, Cohan's Maggie and Morgan's Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. Joining them to either help or hinder their mission will be Gaius Charles (The Wonder Years, Friday Night Lights), set for the lead role of Perlie Armstrong. Charles's Armstrong is confident, ruthless, and unyielding in the pursuit of what he believes is justice, with the force of his will and his menace. Perlie enjoys his work and intersperses humor with the terror he incites. This is a family man, devoted to building a safe world for his wife and daughters. His journey unearths a loss he is haunted by. He has patience and resilience and walks rather than runs from his mistakes.

"Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan," Cohan said in a statement when the series was first announced. Morgan added, "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple, and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can't wait." TWD Universe content chief Scott M. Gimple will oversee the project, with Cohan and Morgan also serving as executive producers.