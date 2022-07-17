Isle of the Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares E01 Script: "Here We Go"

With AMC's The Walking Dead wrapping up its 11-season run this fall (and set to make a major impression during its final San Diego Comic-Con next weekend), attention is starting to shift to the spinoff series. Those include Fear the Walking Dead (now heading into its eighth season), the soon-to-debut anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, the Norman Reedus-starring still-untitled project, and… of course, the Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring Isle of the Dead. And it's the latter that we're focusing on today thanks to Morgan. Last month (as you'll see below), the actor tipped us off that filming on the spinoff would begin pretty soon. Well, it turns out that "pretty soon" was this weekend, with Morgan posting a look at the first script (written by Eli Jorné and directed by Loren Yaconelli) from the six-episode series along with the caption, "Here we go. Xxjd… and a shelf full of sonics" (though you'll have to check out the post to get that last part).

Here's a look at Morgan's Instagram post from earlier today, giving fans a gander at the front of the spinoff series' pilot script:

"Found this fan art the other day… first off, it's just killer. Rick missing his arm following the Kirkman comic storyline? Outstanding. Also makes me miss Mr. Lincoln… damn we had fun. Gearing up for 11c…. The end is nigh. Crazy to think about. Though stories shall continue. Month and change away from negan and Maggie strapping up in NYC. No rest for the wicked… and make no mistake… wicked is making a return," Morgan wrote in an Instagram post last month clueing fans in on when filming would be getting underway:

In the spinoff series, Cohan's Maggie and Morgan's Negan travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. Joining them to either help or hinder their mission will be Gaius Charles (The Wonder Years, Friday Night Lights), set for the lead role of Perlie Armstrong. Charles's Armstrong is confident, ruthless, and unyielding in the pursuit of what he believes is justice, with the force of his will and his menace. Perlie enjoys his work and intersperses humor with the terror he incites. This is a family man, devoted to building a safe world for his wife and daughters. His journey unearths a loss he is haunted by. He has patience and resilience and walks rather than runs from his mistakes.

"Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan," Cohan said in a statement when the series was first announced. Morgan added, "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple, and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can't wait." TWD Universe content chief Scott M. Gimple will oversee the project, with Cohan and Morgan also serving as executive producers.