It Gets Worse: Leo Reich, A24 Sitcom Gets Greenlight from Channel 4

UK's Channel 4 has given the green light to It Gets Worse, a sitcom about the lives of three young people from comedian Leo Reich and A24.

Channel 4 has announced It Gets Worse, a brand new comedy series written, created, and starring comedian, writer, and actor Leo Reich and produced by A24. It Gets Worse follows Ethan, Abi, and Sam – best friends from uni, soulmates for life, and dysfunctional roommates. It's been a year since they finally managed to move to London; they have collectively accomplished nothing, and now their landlord is selling up. They're getting kicked out. What now? Can they keep their friendships alive when they are dispersed across a city that seems to want them dead? Can they find a six out of ten or higher to have bad sex with? Can they get their shit together when the world is so obviously falling apart? Probably not. But they're going to have fun trying.

It Gets Worse is a show about three young people who are starting to look around themselves — at their humiliating jobs, their non-existent love lives, and their rapidly dwindling will to live — and think: wait. Wait, wait, WAIT. Surely it gets better than this? It has to get better than this. Right? Spoiler alert! It doesn't.

Reich, who had Who Literally Cares?, his breakthrough standup special produced by A24 and streamed on HBO MAX, said, "I'm over the moon to be working with the amazing teams at A24 and Channel 4 on 'It Gets Worse.' This is a show for everyone who is, has been, or will be a delusional and irritating 24-year-old — I see you, I love you, I am you. I'm going to try my absolute hardest to do our community justice. I'm so excited!" Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, added, "We're thrilled to be the home of Leo's first show with A24. Leo has this ability to distill the swirling complications and idiosyncrasies of his generation into succinct, spiky, and incredibly funny writing and magnetic performances. The 'voice of a generation' label many have given him is valid, and as Channel 4 has always been the best place for the brightest new comedy voices, it feels like Leo's spiritual home."

It Gets Worse was commissioned by Perkins, Head of Comedy, for Channel 4 and will be produced by A24.

