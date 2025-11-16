Posted in: Current News, HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry: Our S01E04: "The Great Swirling…" Preview

With the next chapter tonight, here's our preview for It: Welcome to Derry S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at It: Welcome to Derry S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function"

Our heroes barely escaped the cemetery—but the "clown" mystery grows deeper in this chilling new episode

Dick Hallorann faces new dangers as the haunting presence in Derry draws closer than ever

Catch updated trailers and insider looks, plus a recap of shocking revelations from last week's episode

Our heroes made it out of the cemetery alive, and they have the photographic evidence that they need – roll the credits! All joking aside, we learned that nothing is easy in filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, and Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry. The moment they realized that was a clown in one of the images, we knew things were going to get a whole lot uglier. Then there's the matter of Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk), who got a little too close to what's out there and might just pay a price for it. With that in mind, we have an updated look at what's to come tonight with S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function." In adddition, we also have a look back at last weekend's chapter and the latest episode of the official podcast:

It: Welcome to Derry S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry S01E04: "The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet's Function" – Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Helen Shang, next weekend's episode is currently lacking an official overview, but we have added the official image gallery to the previously released trailer (with two deep dives into this past weekend's episode also waiting for you below):

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård. Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the streaming series is based on the novel "It" by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.

