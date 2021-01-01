It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Offers 2020 Dedications

For Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito), the new year looks to be quite the record-breaking one. Knowing that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will be keeping the doors to Paddy's open at FXX and FX on Hulu through season 18 and earning the title of longest-running, live-action sitcom in television history brings with it a sense of comfort and hope. To say that those are two things that all of- including The Gang's real-life counterparts- had a hard time coming by for most of this year would be an understatement. Thankfully, Day took to Instagram to share his New Year's Eve take through music.

Here's a look at Day's two ways of bidding adieu to the painfully unstable year that was 2020. First, a performance that best exemplifies the weirdness of what was. But following that was the double kick to our feels that we weren't really ready for. First, there was his beautiful and touching rendition of "Auld Lang Syne" that got the jaw trembling' a bit and the eyes watery. But the "guest star" who makes an appearance at the end? Yeah, it crushed our feels like an empty wine can:

So what's the good word when it comes to production on the record-setting return of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it, which we now know they clearly do) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come. "How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that," McElhenney explained. "The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"