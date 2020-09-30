It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Responds to Trump Diss

It's pretty safe to say that FXX/FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is more than ready for its statue on the pop culture landscape when it makes television history as the longest-running live-action comedy series on television. With its 15th season, Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) will break the record that The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet (1952-1966) have held for over a half-century. But with the COVID pandemic stalling productions everywhere for months and shows only now being able to get back to work, fans of the long-running sitcom are still in a bit of a "limbo" when it comes to when that news season will hit their screens (more on that in a minute).

So to feed the rabid fanbase until the production news starts flowing, we've been keeping up on The Gang's activities via social media. We'll readily admit that while most of our attention has been on McElhenney and Olson (and Howerton via A.P. Bio), we've been a little remiss in checking in on Day as much as we should. That officially changed as of Tuesday night, when Day took to Instagram to take serious issue with Trump's unsubstantiated (no surprise) attacks on the city of Philadelphia (claiming that "bad things" happen there) during this week's presidential "debate." Well, for a show that wears its love for "The City of Brotherly Love" on its sleeve, there was no way Day was going to let Philly go undefended.

In the first post, Day expresses how he (just like millions of others) felt watching as a sad, desperate, flailing failure of a man began lashing out at anything and everything he could to distract viewers from what an utter disgrace he is… was… and will always be. Following that, we have a post that turned Trump's line in Always Sunny context- with a reminder that the only way to make this national nightmare go away is to vote:

View this post on Instagram What the fuck?!?! Fuck you. A post shared by Charlie Day (@charliedayofficial) on Sep 29, 2020 at 8:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #vote A post shared by Charlie Day (@charliedayofficial) on Sep 29, 2020 at 8:48pm PDT

So with COVID-impacted television productions slowly beginning to get back to work with new health and safety guidelines/protocols in place, what's that mean for work on the record-setting return? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season (full interview coming early next week). In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"