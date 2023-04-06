American Horror Story: Matt Czuchry Reportedly Joining Season 12 Cast FOX's The Resident star Matt Czuchry is reportedly joining the cast of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 12.

When it comes to the 12th season of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story, things have been oddly quiet – not that that's a bad thing. We've been appreciating the uncomfortable calmness of it all, confident that Murphy & the gang will be creeping the living f**k out of all of us in no time. What do we know about it? Murphy shared that filming is looking to kick off in May on a season that might be penned by only a single writer. And now, thanks to the unfortunate situation of FOX canceling The Resident after six seasons, it looks like we have a name to add to the cast list. In a report from The Hollywood Reporter on the FOX series, sources tell THR that Matt Czuchry is set to join the cast for the 12th season. Unfortunately, no other details were offered beyond that – stay tuned!

American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow & Jennifer Coolidge

In a featurette posted by Netflix in support of The Watcher, Murphy spoke with Naomi Watts, Noma Dumezweni, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge about why viewers are attracted to the horror vibes that shows like these bring. Beginning at the 6:15 mark, Murphy reveals how he wrote a part for Farrow in the original AHS pilot, having been a fan of Farrow's work since Rosemary's Baby. And even though she wasn't taking any roles at that point, Farrow takes a minute to apologize for passing on the opportunity, saying she "regretted" the decision. From there (beginning at the 9:15 mark but more than worth letting it play through), Coolidge checks in, and that's where we learn from Murphy that they've known each other since the Nip/Tuck days. Coolidge follows that up by reminding Murphy that they filmed part of a previous AHS season at her home before dropping a friendly ten-ton hint that she's been waiting ever since for Murphy to ask her to join AHS.