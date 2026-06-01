Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: 60 minutes, cbs news

60 Minutes: Pelley Calls Out CBS News Head Weiss, New Boss: Report

Reports are that 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley called out EP Nick Bilton and CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss at a staff meeting.

Article Summary Scott Pelley reportedly confronted new 60 Minutes EP Nick Bilton in a staff meeting after major CBS News firings.

A New York Times report says Pelley accused CBS News chief Bari Weiss of “murdering” 60 Minutes, not saving it.

Bilton reportedly told staff 60 Minutes would not become “like TikTok” and would stay the same, at least for now.

Pelley also blasted Weiss’ leadership and Bilton’s qualifications, citing CBS Evening News struggles under Tony Dokoupil.

Amid a wave of firings and expected changes at the long-running news magazine that included the firings of Executive Producer Tanya Simon, Executive Editor Draggan Mihailovich, and correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, new EP Nick Bilton introduced himself to CBS News' 60 Minutes staff. If he was looking for some honest feedback from those in attendance, longtime correspondent Scott Pelley made sure Bilton wasn't disappointed. With CBS News Managing Editor Charles Forelle in attendance, Pelley didn't hold back when it came to his feelings on CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss and her attempts at "murdering" the show.

According to a report from The New York Times, based on an audio recording of the meeting it obtained, Bilton sought to lay out his vision for 60 Minutes. In addition, he attempted to shut down rumors that the news magazine was "going to be like TikTok," adding, "The show is going to stay exactly like it is for now." But when Bilton reportedly claimed that Weiss "loves '60 Minutes,'" Pelley responded, "She is murdering '60 Minutes.' She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it, and she's been doing exactly that."

Pelley continued, "She has no qualifications for her job; you have slender qualifications for this job. The changes that she's made at the 'Evening News' have been catastrophic, so why should we expect that any of this is going to be any better?" Pelley was referencing CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil, Weiss' choice to lead the network's evening news and serve as the face of CBS News. In terms of viewers, Dokoupil's run on CBS Evening News has pulled in numbers below what the previous anchors brought in (and only recently breaking the 4 million viewers average, a bar considered by many in the industry as the sign of a news show's success or failure).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!