It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Frank Reynolds Will Never Learn

As Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito get ready to get back before the cameras for the 15th and record-setting season of FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it's been a little tough getting a vibe on how things are going so far. Between Day, McElhenney, Howerton, and David Hornsby, we know that work's underway and we even got a brief look at the office (before it all went away). But when our well has run dry… when our cupboards are bare… the Television goddess known as Karma has been known to smile and offer her grace at the most desperate of times- this being one of them. And it starts with a man, a cow, and a calf. Just trust us on this one…

On Sunday, a Wyoming rancher was rounding up a cow and a calf when his all-terrain vehicle tipped over and pinned him. Believing he had gone camping or was with some friends, the rancher would remain under his vehicle until Tuesday- surviving on (according to the AP report) "a couple of bottles of water and Keystone Light beers from a cooler." The name of that 53-year-old rancher? Frank Reynolds.

A fact we couldn't ignore because the Always Sunny Twitter account couldn't ignore it.

Now what this says to us is that "Frank" clearly didn't learn his lesson from S06E11 "The Gang Gets Stranded in the Woods" when he made the nearly fatal mistake with that crow meat. And we could actually excuse that if "Frank" didn't get taught another lesson in S09E04 "Mac and Dennis Buy a Timeshare"- and we think getting trapped inside a playground coil in his underwear for over two days would be enough "Karmic tough love" to help him be a little smarter. And Wyoming?! what kind of Wolf Cola-like scam is he pulling now?

