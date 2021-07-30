It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang Pre-Peak; Day, McElhenney Talk

Though things are being kept stealthily quiet, we do know that work is underway on the record-setting 15th season of Rob McElhenney, Charlie DayKaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito-starrer It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. So with that in mind, we can't help but get the "warm fuzzies" going in that empty cave of a chest we have where a heart used to beat over the following two updates. Why? Because we're reminded of something McElhenney said when he was promoting Mythic Quest that when he's promoting a project, he's all-in on promoting that project until he moves on to the next project. As we see it, posts like these show The Gang shifting back into Paddy's mode.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA CR: Patrick McElhenney/FXX

Here's a look at The Gang during their pre-DeVito days, look pretty damn cool & confident even though as McElhenney says in his caption that they hadn't "even begun to peak":

And speaking of looking back nostalgically, Day and McElhenney were guests on Andrew Santino's Whiskey Ginger podcast where they discussed how the long-running series came about, how they balance Always Sunny with their other projects, Day and McElhenney's fateful plane rides, the magic & mystery behind doing laundry, pilots that just didn't work, doughnuts, and (if you can't tell already) a whole ton of other topics:

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

