It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang Pre-Peak; Day, McElhenney Talk

Though things are being kept stealthily quiet, we do know that work is underway on the record-setting 15th season of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, and Danny DeVito-starrer It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. So with that in mind, we can't help but get the "warm fuzzies" going in that empty cave of a chest we have where a heart used to beat over the following two updates. Why? Because we're reminded of something McElhenney said when he was promoting Mythic Quest that when he's promoting a project, he's all-in on promoting that project until he moves on to the next project. As we see it, posts like these show The Gang shifting back into Paddy's mode.

Here's a look at The Gang during their pre-DeVito days, look pretty damn cool & confident even though as McElhenney says in his caption that they hadn't "even begun to peak":

And speaking of looking back nostalgically, Day and McElhenney were guests on Andrew Santino's Whiskey Ginger podcast where they discussed how the long-running series came about, how they balance Always Sunny with their other projects, Day and McElhenney's fateful plane rides, the magic & mystery behind doing laundry, pilots that just didn't work, doughnuts, and (if you can't tell already) a whole ton of other topics:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Whiskey Ginger – Charlie Day & Rob McElhenney – #145 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=8zrBAEVuSGg&feature=youtu.be)

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Glenn Howerton Offers Season 15 Update (https://youtu.be/qvgZdMT-LkA)

