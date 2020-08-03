It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson Starts Emmys Burn War

If you're a fan of FXX/FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (we're assuming considering you're reading this), then you know how important the upcoming 15th season is for the series. Yup, that's when Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) get to hang the title of longest-running live-action comedy series behind the bar, breaking the record previously held by ABC's The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. But one thing that eluded the series so far is serious mainstream attention, whether it's getting at least one EW cover or receiving some sweet, sweet Emmys love.

But that Emmy drought ended for Olson last week with an Emmy nom- it just wasn't for Sunny. Instead, Olson was being recognized for her turn as Cricket Melfi opposite Will Forte in the Quibi series Flipped. Of course, the nominee for Outstanding Actress: Short Form Comedy/Drama wasn't about to let co-star, executive producer, writer, and husband McElhenney forget that she was nominated for something he didn't have a hand in writing.

In the following Instagram clip, McElhenney is playing the Death Cab for Cutie song "I'll Follow You Into The Dark" and creating a very sweet, touching vibe. That's what makes Olson's improvised "new lyric" just that much sweeter: "I got nominated for an Emmy for a show you didn't write." While at first, we thought that would be the end of it and Olson would be declared the clear winner, but then five days later? Well, you're about to see for yourselves how it all played out in the two posts below.

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing on season 15 was underway, though understandably production timelines are in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That said, McElhenney is hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. As far as he's concerned, as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come: "How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"