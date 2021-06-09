It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney Dressed for S15 Success

Okay, we'll be the first ones to admit it. When FX Networks announced its fall programming line-up, we were kinda hoping that FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia would've been included on that list. Realistic? Nope, because we knew that Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito haven't spent a second in front of the camera yet for the record-breaking 15th season. Then last week, the good news kept on rolling with McElhenney confirming that the writers' room would be opening this week, saying he "just can't wait" to get back and that "I miss these people dearly." Let's flash ahead to today and another bit of good news from McElhenney. After a bit of "age self-deprecating" (for the record, we think his look rocks though we would've added a little flannel to complete the "look"), Mac's real-life counterpart wanted folks to know that he was wearing it to his "place of business." Sounds like the doors to Paddy's are slowly creaking back open.

Here's a look at McElhenney's post from earlier today- along with a quick thought. If McElhenney wears the Mythic Quest shirt during an episode, do we have a confirmed "shared universe"? Hmmm…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney)

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Glenn Howerton Offers Season 15 Update (https://youtu.be/qvgZdMT-LkA)

