It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney Knows THAT Four Seasons

As the weekend comes to an end, we're going to check in one last time from the fine folks over at FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia to see with Rob McElhenney (Mac)- and we're glad we did. By now, you know we've been following just how much McElhenney, Charlie Day (Charlie), Kaitlin Olson (Dee), and Glenn Howerton (Dennis) have been enjoying Donald Trump raging at having been beaten out by Joe Biden for U.S. POTUS. But Trump isn't going down swinging, vowing to take his fight to court and even assembling his legal team for a press conference at the Four Seasons to make their intentions known. Except…

Well, Trump's "dream team " was headed by Rudy "Just Can't Keep That Damn Shirt Tucked in Enough" Giuliani so that wasn't a good start. Actually not having any evidence to present? Yeah, that doesn't instill too much confidence. Oh, and the "Four Seasons" was actually a brick wall next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Inc. in North Philly- not the famous hotel. But while everyone else may have been fooled, McElhenney knew exactly what they were talking about- and that's because he knows what's directly across the street from the brick wall adjacent to the family-owned business. Confused? We completely understand, so here's a look at McElhenney's post that helps it all make sense- and lets us know where the fine folks at the Four Seasons go to throw a couple back (and maybe help Charlie kill some rats?):

So what's the good word when it comes to production on the record-setting return of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"