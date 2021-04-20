It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: McElhenney's Steak Nothing Sexual

When it comes to FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we're not gonna lie and say that we don't take a lot of pride and a bit of cockiness having been hooked on the show since the beginning. We own it and own it proudly- don't judge us. To be clear, we think we hold more than enough objectivity to still be able to call it out when it drops a bomb ("Frank's Brother"?) and we're not the kind of OG fan that we're not welcoming to new fans that joined the party late. With the long-running comedy series set to break and make records with its 15th season (and more to come), we feel a bit more obligated than usual to make sure the show gets the love it deserves. Of course, sometimes that means reporting on production updates and comments from the cast about how the show's future. Other times? It's the random, weird, and downright bizarre stuff, from Danny DeVito's Trollfoot to Rob McElhenney's steak that looks like a steak… that's supposed to look like a flexing bicep… that actually looks like a penis. We'll explain…

So remember in S03E03 "Dennis and Dee's Mom Is Dead," Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) learn that their mother's died- with Dennis inheriting the house. Realizing they actually don't have friends, Dennis, Mac (McElhenney), and Charlie (Charlie Day) devise a plan to use the house to invite some guys over to party. To do that, they devise a flyer to hand out at a gym: "What up? We're three cool guys who are looking for other cool guys who want to hang out in our party mansion. Nothing sexual. Dudes in good shape encouraged. If you're fat, you should be able to find humor in the little things. Again, nothing sexual." So it becomes pretty clear where the "miscommunication" came in, right? What made the matter a bit more confusing was the flyer they used- which was supposed to be the "flexing bicep" we mentioned earlier. As you'll see below… well… let's just say that "art" is up to interpretation:

Now here's a look at McElhenney's tweet from earlier today, sharing a look at a steak that looks oddly familiar- and if that's not a chef f***ing with him then it's definitely a sign to start reopening the doors to Paddy's:

WHAT UP!!!! We're three cool guys looking for other cool guys to eat steaks with. pic.twitter.com/WqinSrIAXw — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 20, 2021

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy, and the fourth season of A.P. Bio) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).