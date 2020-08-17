It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Menu: Rum Ham, Creampies & More

Fans already know how important the upcoming 15th season is for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: that's when Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) get to hang the title of longest-running live-action comedy series behind the bar, breaking the record previously held by ABC's The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet. The problem? With the COVID-19 pandemic pretty much smashing its way through television production domestic and abroad, trying to get a sense of when there might be some solid news on the new season is a day-to-day coin flip.

One thing that we've noticed that's happened over the past week or so is an increase in YouTube and social media posts looking back on the series- usually, that's a good sign of more things to come. For now, we have the video below that runs down the show's unique menu of recipes over the years- from Mac's Famous Mac-n-Cheese to the joys of chimichangas, from an appreciation of radiator cheese-melting to a clear misunderstanding of "creampie" (and yes, we have rum ham):

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"