Posted in: FX, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: always sunny, bloopers, FXX, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, season 16

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S08/S10 Bloopers: The Gang Screws Up

With the 16th season finale of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia hitting this week, here are some select Season 8 and 10 bloopers.

With S16E08 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day" (written by Ross Maloney and directed by Heath Cullens) hitting this week, we need to pause for a moment of silence as we honor the realization that we've come to the end of the 16th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. And with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, we won't be hearing about Season 17 (or any of their other projects) anytime soon. So to lighten things up a bit, we have a look at some prime bloopers from the 8th and 10th seasons – and how The Gang was able to pull it together when it mattered most.

Here's a look at some prime Season 8 & 10 bloopers and how the scenes would actually end up on our screens – following them, a look back at what Aaron Paul had to share about joining The Gang this season and a look at the season finale overview:

The Gang Inspires Aaron Paul to Try More Comedy & More

In a profile interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Paul discusses what it was like for him and Bryan Cranston to play twisted versions of themselves S16E05: "Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab" (directed by Megan Ganz and written by McElhenney, Howerton & Day), how much he loves The Gang over at the long-running sitcom, and how he's feeling inspired to try more comedy because of the experience:

Paul on Joining The Gang for Season 16 & How the Episode Came Together: "It was so much fun. I just loved that whole crew over there. I've known them for so many years, and what a dream, really. I have so much respect for that entire company over there, and I actually pitched Rob [McElhenney] and Glenn [Howerton] the idea of Bryan [Cranston] and I coming into Philly to do a Dos Hombres tour, and somehow we connect. Maybe we would stumble into their bar, and chaos is created, and that's sort of what we did. So they came up with this idea, they threw the script at us, and we were super excited to jump on board.

Paul on The Gang Inspiring Him to Do More Comedy: "Doing that [It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia] was just something for us to have a lot of fun with, and they shoot an entire episode in three days. When I got to set, and we started doing it, I quickly realized that I need to do more comedy. I really do because that set is so fun. Everyone was laughing and having such a great time. I wasn't in a corner torturing myself and trying to get into a proper headspace for a traumatic scene I'm about to tackle. So, we had such a great time doing it.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 8 "Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day": After a physical reveals that Dennis has elevated blood pressure, he decides to take a day away from The Gang to de-stress at the beach. But life has other plans, and his day spirals into a domino chain of tech and customer service challenges until he can no longer contain his rage. Written by Ross Maloney and directed by Heath Cullens.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!