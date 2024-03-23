Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: benedict cumberbatch, Eric, netflix

Eric: Netflix Releases Trailer, Images for Benedict Cumberbatch Series

Set for Netflix on May 30th, here's a look at the official trailer and images for the emotional thriller Eric, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Article Summary Netflix unveils trailer and images for 'Eric,' an emotional thriller with Benedict Cumberbatch.

Set in 1980s, 'Eric' features a gripping tale of a father's quest to find his lost son.

Cumberbatch's character uses a puppet, mesmerizing audiences, to signal his son.

The Netflix series also star Gaby Hoffman and McKinley Belcher III.

Benedict Cumberbatch will soon star in the new Netflix drama Eric, and more details on the mini-series came out today. Gaby Hoffman and McKinley Belcher III also star. The official synopsis and a bunch of new images from the mini-series were released, as well as a poster for the show. The six episodes will debut on May 30th. The series is the brainchild of BAFTA and Emmy award-winner Abi Morgan, with direction from Lucy Forbes, and is one of the most anticipated series debuting on the streamer this spring.

Benedict Cumberbatch Elevates 'Eric' To New Level

"Set in 1980s New York, 'Eric' is a new emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine-year-old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent, one of New York's leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children's television show, 'Good Day Sunshine,' struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar, becoming increasingly distressed and volatile," reads the official logline/overview for the streaming series. "Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar's disappearance, he clings to his son's drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent's progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it's Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit of bringing his son home."

This has a huge buzz going into it, and with Benedict Cumberbatch and that cast and creative team, it has earned it for sure. Expect Netflix to push this one a ton as we get closer, and it is a shoo-in to get a ton of Emmys attention as well. The only real question left is if it can live up to the buzz. Eric debuts on Netflix on May 30th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!