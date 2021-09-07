It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: The Gang Clones Danny DeVito?

Remember earlier today when we were talking about how Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Pete Chatmon ("Waiting for Big Mo", "A Woman's Right to Chop", "The Gang Solves Global Warming" & "Dee Day"), and others have been doing a great job mixing personal, behind-the-scenes looks at filming on the 15th season of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia with informative ones? That's when we learned that Chatmon was kicking off directing Episode #1507 today with a look at the official clapperboard. Well, not long after McElhenney shared a TikTok video that (if we're looking at it through the proper lens) could only be viewed one way. The Gang has started cloning Danny DeVito.

As you're about to see, it's pretty clear that that's what's going on- and we don't blame them. I mean, DeVito is a national treasure just for Trollfoot alone. Don't get us started on his pre-Paddy's television career. And then there's the fact that DeVito's Frank has become so ingrained in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia that you forget he hasn't been with the show since the first episode. So here's a look at the shocking evidence before it's taken down. But don't let them try to tell you that it's a "body double" or a "stunt double." That's what they want you to think…

Here's a look back at what we've seen so far as production rolls along, beginning with Howerton's "Four clowns crammed in a hot car doing jokes" Instagram post from last week

And her a look back at the TikTok video from McElhenney showing the love and respect that DeVito and his peaches get on set:

Previously, Day posted a look that was very familiar to any "Sunny" fan out there. In the interest of full disclosure, we had to make sure that the image below was new and not from Season 5 Episode 7 "The Gang Wrestles for the Troops." And we're about 98.76% sure that it's a new image, which means the "Birds of War" might just be taking flight once again:

For a look at The Gang back together on the set (and being pimped out by McElhenney to promote Wrexham AFC), check out the video below:

McElhenney took to TikTok last month to share a look at the front of the script for the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season opener. Written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Todd Biermann, the season will kick off with S15E01 "2020: A Year In Review"- with McElhenney offering a look at Mac that has us really, really concerned about how he spent his days leading into the new year.

Now here's a look at McElhenney's TikTok video from earlier with the reveal:

And this is a look back at the first time we came face-to-face with "Your Pop Teen Country Boy Band":