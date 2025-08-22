Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17 Bloopers: The Gang Loses It

Check out the bloopers for Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S17.

Article Summary Watch the hilarious Season 17 bloopers from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, now available online.

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito offered top-tier comedy this season.

Season 17 ends with Frank in a relationship, opening wild, fresh storylines for Always Sunny Season 18.

Charlie Day and Danny DeVito share exciting updates on Season 18 and the cast's enthusiasm for the show's future.

Heading into the 17th season, Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito had been giving viewers the heads-up that this could be one of the funniest top-to-bottom seasons of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in some time. That's a bold claim considering how many killer seasons "Always Sunny" has had, but they did not disappoint. Adding to the season's worth of greatness was the addition of Carol Kane's Sam in the season finale, S17E08: "The Golden Bachelor Live" (directed by Todd Biermann and written by Day and Mac). The storyline possibilities that come from Frank (DeVito) being in a steady relationship are fascinating for Season 18 (which Day and DeVito touch on; more on that in a minute). Now, FX Networks was kind enough not to waste too much time getting the Season 17 bloopers out there – and we have those waiting for you above.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Day & DeVito on Season 18

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from earlier this summer, Day was asked if his previous comments about not knowing how much longer the series would run had impacted his writing for this season. "I did," Day explained. "I mean, I knew that there was an offer for a season 18 as well, and I knew that we all had discussed most likely wanting to do it, but I personally went into the writers' room last year as if it was my last chance to be in the writers' room. Fortunately, I think we're lining up everybody and we're going to come back for season 18."

As for future seasons, Day can't say, but he does note that this season has "reinvigorated" the team. "Beyond season 18, I don't know, it could quite possibly be the end. But I think there was something about writing this season and having David and John Cherin back in the writers room, and having Rob Rosell and David Hornsby and a little bit of some of the old gang back, and then having some of these episodes work so well was exciting in a way that reinvigorated everybody. So we'll see how long we can keep it going. But one season at a time."

Not long after, DeVito offered an update on the 18th season, sharing with Collider that, "We start at the end of January." The actor continued, "We're going to go again next season. We just talked about when we're going to start. And it's something that you look forward to because it really is so much fun. I love these guys and Kaitlin [Olson] and Mary Elizabeth [Ellis] and Artemis [Pebdani], and everybody that's on the show. And Lynne [Marie Stewart], we miss." DeVito was referring to the late Lynne Marie Stewart, who portrayed Charlie's mother, Bonnie Kelly, and passed away earlier this year.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!