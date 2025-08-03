Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: , ,

Dominik Mysterio Retains in Match of the Century at WWE SummerSlam

The Chadster witnessed perfection as Dominik Mysterio retained his IC title! Plus, The Chadster's genius plan to sneak-chug Seagram's in the Miata! 🏆🍺

Article Summary

  • Dominik Mysterio retains IC title in a flawless SummerSlam match, proving WWE's superiority over AEW again
  • AJ Styles brings excitement, but WWE expertly delivers the perfect, predictable ending fans crave every time
  • Tony Khan ruins lives with AEW's unpredictable booking, forcing desperate seltzer-chugging in the garage to celebrate WWE
  • WWE's epic Bloodline drama outclasses AEW, showing true mastery in storytelling and sports entertainment

The Chadster welcomes everyone to Bleeding Cool's ongoing live coverage of night two of WWE SummerSlam! 🎉 The Chadster just witnessed the most incredible Intercontinental Championship match in the history of professional wrestling, as Dominik Mysterio retained his title against AJ Styles in what can only be described as sports entertainment perfection! 😍 Remember folks, Bleeding Cool is the only safe and secure place on the internet for unbiased coverage that respects WWE's rightful place as the global leader in sports entertainment! 💪

Dominik Mysterio enthusiastically celebrates his victory, holding a championship belt, while wearing a skeleton-themed outfit. The background features vibrant lights and colors, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere.
Dominik Mysterio celebrates his victory over AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam, holding his Intercontinental Championship belt.

The match between Mysterio and Styles was an absolute masterclass in WWE's superior approach to wrestling! 🤩 The Chadster watched as these two legends went back and forth with perfectly choreographed moves that showcased WWE's commitment to safe, family-friendly entertainment. Dominik showed his veteran instincts by using classic heel tactics like feigning injury and utilizing distractions, while AJ Styles delivered his signature offense with the precision that only WWE's world-class training to always hit the exact same moves in the exact same sequence in every match can produce. The match built to an exciting climax when Dominik cleverly used his boot as a weapon after escaping the Calf Killer submission hold, leading to a beautiful frog splash for the victory! The fact that the finish was so perfectly executed and predictable just shows how WWE respects its audience by giving them exactly what they expect, not making them feel unsafe with unpredictable outcomes like AEW disrespectfully does all the dang time! 🏆

AJ Styles arrives at WWE SummerSlam in a vintage car with bright headlights, excitedly gesturing to the crowd. A passenger with blonde hair is seated beside him, enhancing the dynamic atmosphere.
AJ Styles makes a stylish entrance at WWE SummerSlam while paying tribute to Eddie Guererro, ready for his match against Dominik Mysterio.

This was hands down the greatest Intercontinental Championship match The Chadster has ever seen! 🌟 The way WWE's expert commentary team called every move with their signature catchphrases and acted shocked at every predictable turn just enhanced the viewing experience! The Chadster never gets tired of WWE literally sucking every last bit of meat off the bones of Eddie Guerrero's long-dead corpse in every match featuring anyone even tangentially related to him – that's how you run a professional wrestling company! Unlike Tony Khan, who thinks wrestling should be all about "workrate" and "athletic showcases." Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

AJ Styles confidently makes his entrance for a match against Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam, showcasing a stylish look with a classic car backdrop in a tribute to Eddie Guererro. His companion, dressed in casual attire, appears excited as they approach the ring.
AJ Styles makes a grand entrance Eddie Guerrero style ahead of his match against Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam.

Speaking of unfair, The Chadster needs to tell everyone about the ridiculous lengths Tony Khan has forced The Chadster to go to just to properly celebrate WWE SummerSlam! 🍺 Keighleyanne still won't let The Chadster drink any delicious Seagram's Escapes Spiked because she's still mad about how many cans The Chadster threw at the television while watching AEW All In: Texas last month (thanks a lot Tony Khan). During night one, The Chadster hid a case in the toilet tank and kept running to the bathroom claiming explosive diarrhea! 💩

Dominik Mysterio enters the ring at WWE SummerSlam, wearing a skeletal-themed robe and a mask, holding a championship belt. Bright stage lights illuminate the backdrop while he poses confidently for the audience.
Dominik Mysterio makes a dramatic entrance at WWE SummerSlam, ready to face AJ Styles.

But today, The Chadster came up with an even more ingenious plan! The Chadster stashed some Seagram's under the seat of The Chadster's Mazda Miata! 🚗 After Dominik's glorious victory, The Chadster jumped up and said, "Oh dang! The Chadster thinks he left his favorite Smash Mouth cassette in the tape deck in the Miata!"

In the ring at WWE SummerSlam, two wrestlers lie on the mat, seemingly defeated after a match. A referee is nearby, appearing to manage the situation as a crowd watches intently.
Dominik Mysterio and AJ Styles pay tribute to Eddie Guerrero and his wrestling strategies at WWE SummerSlam. It reminds The Chadster of the devious tricks he needed to play on his own wife thanks to Tony Khan.

Keighleyanne didn't even look up from texting that guy Gary. "You have at least twelve copies of Smash Mouth's Greatest Hits on cassette, Chad," she said with a sigh.

"But this one has sentimental value," The Chadster insisted, already sprinting for the garage in chase of some delicious, lukewarm alcoholic beverages. 🍺

In the garage, The Chadster quickly chugged four Seagram's Escapes Spiked while sitting in the driver's seat, remembering the wise words of Smash Mouth: "Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me." How true that is when Tony Khan exists! 😭 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan's treachery has forced The Chadster to lie to The Chadster's own wife and sneak around The Chadster's own house just to properly celebrate the glory of WWE SummerSlam!

A victorious Solo Sikoa celebrates in the ring after winning a cage match at WWE SummerSlam, holding a championship belt. A teammate stands beside him, both amid a cheering crowd and a colorful arena backdrop.
Solo Sikoa celebrates his victory in a cage match at WWE SummerSlam, proudly displaying his championship belt with the Bloodline Wolfpack at his side.

The Chadster also needs to update everyone on what else happened at WWE SummerSlam since the last report! 📝 Solo Sikoa successfully retained his United States Championship against Jacob Fatu in a thrilling steel cage match, with help from the Bloodline Red and Black Wolfpack! The way WWE has masterfully crafted this complex storyline with multiple Bloodlines and increasingly diminishing returns shows why they're light years ahead of AEW's chaotic booking! 🔥 This is the same reason why the Marvel Cinematic Universe is hotter than it's ever been six years after Avengers Endgame — because everybody loves it when you continue to beat a dead horse over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again.

Jacob Fatu makes his entrance for a cage match at WWE SummerSlam, wearing a wolf mask and themed attire, surrounded by an excited crowd and a vibrant stage backdrop.
Jacob Fatu enters the ring for his cage match at WWE SummerSlam, wearing an impressive wolf mask.

As Kevin Nash said on his podcast this week, "WWE's ability to tell long-term stories with clear good guys and bad guys, and then have the bad guys split into two groups where one is actually good now, is what separates them from the minor leagues. Tony Khan could learn a thing or two about respecting the audience instead of confusing them with all that flippy nonsense!" 🎯 Nash truly deserves the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval for his objective analysis! The Chadster sometimes wonders if Nash also suffers nightly torment from Tony Khan for his commitment to journalistic integrity.

Jacob Fatu is handcuffed to the top of a steel cage during a match, visibly straining against his restraints. The background shows a wrestling arena with fans visible.
Jacob Fatu is handcuffed to the cage by Talla Tonga amid his steel cage match against Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam.

The Chadster is now going to settle in and watch the next match at WWE SummerSlam! 📺 Make sure to check back soon for more live coverage of WWE SummerSlam, the greatest Premium Live Event in the history of wrestling, which is utterly destroying AEW, here on Bleeding Cool! Remember, Bleeding Cool is the only website readers can trust to deliver the honest, unbiased truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling and WWE is the best! 💯

Jacob Fatu performs a moonsault off a steel cage during a wrestling match, with Solo Sikoa on the mat below and a steel cage surrounding the ring.
Jacob Fatu executes a stunning moonsault off the steel cage, seeking payback on the Bloodline Wolfpack after his match against Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam.

