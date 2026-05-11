Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia, fbi

CIA Season 1 Episode 11: "Forbidden Eye": Colin's CIA Mentor Goes MIA

Colin's mentor goes MIA in tonight's episode of CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA. Here's a preview for S01E11: "Forbidden Eye."

Article Summary CIA Season 1 Episode 11, "Forbidden Eye," finds Colin turning to Bill and the team when his longtime CIA mentor vanishes.

As the search intensifies in CIA, unexpected twists expose crucial new clues that point toward the mole’s identity.

The preview rounds up the official CIA Episode 11 synopsis, trailer, gallery, and key credits for tonight’s mission.

CIA also teases Episode 12, "Broken Glass," with Colin and Bill racing to stop intelligence theft before the finale.

With only one episode to go before the season finale, we're back with our pregame preview for CBS's CIA. In S01E11: "Forbidden Eye," Colin (Tom Ellis) enlists Bill (Nick Gehlfuss) and the team's help when his CIA mentor goes missing. But the investigation takes some unexpected turns, exposing more about the mole's identity than anyone saw coming. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more for tonight's episode – followed by the official overview for S01E12: "Broken Glass."

CIA S01E10 – Season 1 Finale Previews

CIA Season 1 Episode 11: "Forbidden Eye" – When Colin learns his CIA mentor has gone dark, he enlists Bill and the team to help track them down. But as they get closer, the operation reveals significant information about the identity of the mole. Written by Alex Berger and directed by Milena Govich.

CIA Season 1 Episode 12: "Broken Glass" – Colin and Bill race to stop a company from covering up their intelligence theft while taking down a dangerous person from Colin's past. Written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner Mike Weiss, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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