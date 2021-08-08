It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Doesn't Need the Olympics

If you're like us, you spent earlier today looking up from your laptop screen just in time to realize that the Olympics are wrapping up their run today with its closing ceremony. And then you realize that this will be the first Olympics that you can say you didn't watch a single hot minute of. Maybe it was because of how awkward all of it was with a pandemic still raging globally as well as having a lot of other personal and professional directions to keep us busy. Now when it comes to The Gang from Paddy's, that's a different story. That's because It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) play the kind of games that would never (but should) make the global games. They're the kind of games deserving of medals and podiums- but instead, FXX is honoring them with a look back at The Gang at its most competitive.

So from "Flipadelphia", Nightcrawlers, and Family Fight to breaking Boggs' drinking record and (of course) "CharDee MacDennis"… LET "THE GANG GAMES" BEGIN!

But let's not forget the time The Gang jumped sitcom universes to take part in "The Contest":

Recently, Day and McElhenney were guests on Andrew Santino's Whiskey Ginger podcast where they discussed how the long-running series came about, how they balance Always Sunny with their other projects, Day and McElhenney's fateful plane rides, the magic & mystery behind doing laundry, pilots that just didn't work, doughnuts, and (if you can't tell already) a whole ton of other topics- check it out:

