It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes Strong for Halloween

With the Halloween weekend now upon us, we're taking a break from stalking social media accounts for any production updates on the record-setting 15th season of FXX/FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Instead, we're turning our focus towards the holiday- specifically, how Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), and Frank (Danny DeVito) have a pretty solid combo-tradition of committing horrific acts and dressing up. So does it take a lot to connect the dots to Halloween? Not at all, as FX Networks makes the case that The Gang from Paddy's could be your best pre-Halloween "hype man"- starting with this look back at the key art for the 13th season (three guesses as to who's behind the mask- probably the person we still suspect could be a serial killer?).

First up, we have a look back at the eighth season episode "The Maureen Ponderosa Wedding Massacre," which finds Dennis, Frank, Mac, and Charlie being interrogated by the police after a horrific zombie rampage breaks out at the McPoyles' wedding. Dennis is pushed over the line to commit an act against Maureen (Catherine Reitman) he can never come back from, while Dee is swept up in the rampage and goes after Charlie and Mac. Of course, if you think that's what really went down then we're not sure what show you've been watching. Think fewer walkers, more bath salts. Following that, we take a look back at one of Charlie's skills that could help you fine-tune your sound before hitting the trails for candy or scaring the living sh*t out of kids at home: his screaming.

Now we move on to the sixth season episode "Who Got Dee Pregnant?", Dee drops a bomb on the boys by telling them that she's pregnant- and that one of them is the baby daddy. To get to the bottom of it, Frank, Charlie, Mac, and Dennis (with help from Artemis Pebdani's Artemis) retrace their drunken steps from "pregnancy ground zero": their last Halloween party. As you'll see in the following clip, The Gang knows how to represent during Halloween time- but it's Olson's Dee who might get the award for "Most Realistic Costume" if we're to believe Mac's bathroom re-enactment. Following that, some costume ideas from the episode- though we're a little upset that Dennis's "creepy Italian plumber" costume that made him look like an "asshole" wasn't included.

But for us, the best costume came in the seventh season opener "Frank's Pretty Woman," when Frank decides to marry his favorite crack-smoking "lady of the evening" (there's also a great side storyline involving Dennis, Mac, the joys of chimichangas, and more) Roxy (Alanna Ubach). During the episode, Charlie decides to help Frank get some experience dating women who aren't prostitutes so Charlie pretends to be a millionaire to devise a scheme where his limo driver (Frank) would win over his date after Charlie falls ill (with "a touch of consumption" and "possibly poisoned by his constituents"). Great plan, right? Unfortunately, it gets a lot lost in translation- with Charlie eating an obscene amount of blood capsules and… well… as you're about to see? We have our favorite costume demonstration because it wasn't just about the look but the execution. One very bloody execution: