It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps Fire Donald Trump

Going into this weekend It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney (Mac), Charlie Day (Charlie), and Kaitlin Olson (Dee) were riding a political high. On Friday morning, Joe Biden officially took the lead in Pennsylvania over Trump, in very large part due to "The City of Brotherly Love," giving a whole new meaning to the phrase "Flipadelphia." Well, that high got a whole lot higher Saturday morning, as more vote totals from Philly sealed the deal: news agencies across the country made the call that Pennsylvania was a win in the Democrats' column, declaring Biden and Kamala Harris the next President and Vice-President of the United States of America (defeating Donald Trump and Mike Pence).

So with President-Elect Biden and Vice-President-Elect Harris get ready to take the stage, here's a look at McElhenney and Olson expressing their pride in Saturday's results- beginning with Olson looking to be the middle of this new "political sandwich" (get your minds out of the gutter, pervs) while McElhenney keeps it simple but puts more love for their city in just three words than most could do with three paragraphs:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney) on Nov 7, 2020 at 4:30pm PST

Meanwhile, Howerton dropped a nice wave of sarcasm on Trump when he continued to claim on Saturday that he won the election and had the most votes (with absolutely nothing to back those claims up, as usual). And we're on the same page, too. I just told my editor that I won a Peabody this year because I said it was so. See? Fun!

No doubt! I was making this exact argument last night with a group of friends: the 49ers won the last Super Bowl! It doesn't matter what the score was. I don't understand why no one likes me!!! https://t.co/wHTvtls26s — Glenn with two n's (@GlennHowerton) November 7, 2020

So with COVID-impacted television productions slowly beginning to get back to work with new health and safety guidelines/protocols in place, what's that mean for work on the record-setting return of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"

This post is part of a multi-part series: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Takes on Donald Trump.