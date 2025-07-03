Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: robocop, RoboCop: Rogue City, RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, Teyon

RoboCop: Unfinished Business Drops New Gameplay Overview Video

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business has a new video out, giving an overview of the gameplay to come in this standalone expansion

Article Summary RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business gets a new gameplay overview trailer and release date.

Standalone expansion features a fresh storyline with new weapons, enemies, and finish moves.

Players will face mercenaries in the OmniTower and discover a leader linked to RoboCop's past.

Flashback gameplay lets you play as Alex Murphy, with original actor Peter Weller returning.

Development studio Teyon and publisher Nacon dropped a new trailer today for RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, giving players a better idea of what the game will be. If you're not already aware, this is a standalone expansion of the original game, complete with a new storyline and things to do, as the war against the city's gangs is never-ending. The video gives players a quick rundown of what to expect and a proper intro into the story ahead of its release, still set to happen on July 17, 2025. Enjoy the video above!

RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business

After triumphing over Detroit's gangs and the "New Guy in Town," peace for RoboCop and the citizens of Old Detroit is short-lived, and crime once again invades the streets. In the midst of this chaos, a spark of hope emerges from OCP's new project: the OmniTower, a massive housing complex intended to give the people of Old Detroit a better life. But when a group of highly trained mercenaries armed with cutting-edge weapons takes control of the building after attacking the police station, RoboCop must take action to put a stop to their plans and uphold the law. And so begins an explosive ascent through the OmniTower, now the deadly stronghold of troops led by a mysterious leader who seems to share a close link with RoboCop's past…

In addition to an all-new adventure, players can look forward to a host of new additions and innovations, including new weapons such as the Cryo Cannon, enemies including androids with katanas, and devastating finish moves. What's more, some gameplay sequences will allow players to relive events through thrilling flashbacks, giving them the opportunity to play, for the very first time in a video game, as Alex Murphy himself. In addition, they'll find all the elements that made RoboCop: Rogue City such a success, notably through gameplay that alternates between explosive combat and gripping investigation, and incorporates elements of light-RPG progression. The title also features numerous references to the world of RoboCop, such as emblematic characters, weapons and locations, and Peter Weller, the original Alex Murphy actor, will once again lend his voice to the cyber cop!

