Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys

The Boys: Who Wouldn't Want to Light Up July 4th with Some Poppers?

Over in The Boys universe, Vought International and Firecracker want to light up your Fourth of July with Firecracker's Patriot Poppers.

Article Summary Vought International and Firecracker hype "Patriot Poppers" to light up July 4th in The Boys universe.

Cast and crew share emotional farewells as The Boys wraps filming its final season on Prime Video.

Showrunner Eric Kripke discusses the pressure of crafting a satisfying series finale for The Boys.

Kripke draws inspiration from Breaking Bad's finale approach to tie up storylines and loose ends.

Here in the real world, the cast and creative team behind Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys have been taking to social media to share touching and heartfelt reactions to filming on the series having wrapped for the last time. Over on the "meta" side of things, Vought International and The Seven member, and VNN talking head Firecracker (aka Misty Tucker Gray, played by Valorie Curry) are looking to light up your Fourth of July with poppers – but not just any poppers. These are special poppers because they're Firecracker's Patriot Poppers. "This Fourth of July, let your neighbors know you're AMERICAN. Introducing Firecracker's Patriot Poppers, designed and mostly made right here in the good ole U.S. of A. Every time you set one off, you can hear Starlighter tears in the distance!" read the post from Vought, getting the word out. Look, at this point, if you're not appreciating the double entendre in play, here's some help.

The Boys: Eric Kripke Feels "A Fair Amount of Terror" About Finales

During Sony's "Creator to Creator" podcast, Kripke and Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent) had a chance to share what life is like as a showrunner, and if there were two people who have the resumes to have this conversation, it's Kripke and Ryan. Beginning at around the 33:50 mark in the clip above, Kripke reveals his mindset in terms of crafting a series finale that remains true to the show's creative vision while satisfying the faithful viewers. "I am in a fair amount of terror about a series finale," Kripke shared. "You can count in one, maybe two hands, the truly great series finales… the graveyard is literally filled with terrible series finales."

Kripke continued, "How do you tie up the stories? How do you do it in a way that is emotional and satisfying? How do you do it in a way that creates — frankly — the illusion that some detail that you dropped in Season 1 or Season 2 is now suddenly coming back to pay off?" He continued," You could have the greatest show for years, but if you stiff that ending, and that's what's sending everyone out in the parking lot, they go, 'Oh, maybe that show wasn't that good'."

Regarding series finales that hit and hit hard, Kripke shared what he learned from writers and how they approached the lead-up to Breaking Bad S05E16: "Felina" (written and directed by series creator Vince Gilligan). "'Breaking Bad,' to me, is as good as a show gets, and I was able to ask some of those writers, I'm like, 'The way you tied everything together, how did you do that?' And they said, 'Oh, we had just a list of loose ends on our board that we had no idea what to do with them, that we would keep compiling over the seasons. And then when it came time to do the final season, we would just start checking them off of like, how do we pay them off, cuz we're gonna look like geniuses because the Season 2 storyline becomes this.'"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!