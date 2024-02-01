Posted in: Disney+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Iwájú, preview, teaser

Iwájú: Disney+ February 2024 Trailer Previews Upcoming Animated Series

The February 2024 Disney+ trailer includes footage from Walt Disney Animation Studios & Pan-African entertainment company Kugali's Iwájú.

Article Summary Disney+ teases February 2024's animated series Iwájú, a futuristic tale from Lagos.

Series by Kugali and Disney premieres Feb 28 with an international release TBD.

Iwájú's unique story of Tola and Kole melds Lagos culture with future visions.

Documentary Iwájú: A Day Ahead to release with series, offering a behind-the-scenes look.

Earlier this month, we were treated to three preview images for Walt Disney Animation Studios & Pan-African entertainment company Kugali's Iwájú – with February 28th locked in for its premiere (with information on international release set to be announced shortly). Stemming from Kugali director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim & cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku, the six-part animated series looks to take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú – bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos. With the release of the Disney+ trailer for February 2024, we're getting a chance to preview what the series has to offer (beginning at the 0:46 mark in the video above). Here's a look at a previously released image and an overview of the upcoming series:

"Iwájú" is an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

"Crafting the narrative of 'Iwájú' has been a journey of creative alchemy, blending the rich cultural tapestry of Lagos with imaginative leaps into the future. Collaborating with my Kugali co-founders and the visionary artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios has been nothing short of magical," Adeola shared in a statement about the upcoming animated series. "The heartbeat of my hometown resonates through every scene, and I am thrilled for the world to experience this unique fusion of tradition and futurism." Disney Animation's Christina Chen produces, with a screenplay by Adeola and Halima Hudson and featuring the voices of Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan, and Weruche Opia.

Premiering alongside the series on February 28th is Disney+'s Iwájú: A Day Ahead, a documentary special filmed across three continents that shares the story of the founders of the Pan-African entertainment company, Kugali, who made their dream a reality by creating an original animation series with Walt Disney Animation Studios. Created by the ABC News Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios team that brought you Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, the documentary is directed by Megan Harding and executive produced by Amy Astley and Beth Hoppe.

