Jake Paul/Mike Tyson Fight Set to Live-Stream on Netflix This Summer

On Saturday, July 20th, Netflix & Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) are teaming to live-stream Jake Paul vs. "Iron" Mike Tyson from AT&T Stadium.

It's rare that we're presented with a sporting event so special that there are good reasons to want both fighters to win and for both of them to get the collective s**t beaten out of them. That's why Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) might just have a hit on their hands on Saturday, July 20th, when Jake Paul (sorry, but I can't write his nickname with a straight face) takes on "Iron" Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas – home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys (they have the room since there aren't any recent Super Bowl banners taking up space). And with Netflix partnering for the event… you know what that means, right? Yup, "The Bash for The Cash" will be live-streamed on the streaming service. Here's what Paul (it's a lot) and Tyson have to say about the spectacle:

"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard. Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons," shared Jake Paul in a rather lengthy statement, so buckle up. "Within just two and a half years of founding MVP, we're about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world – a testament to all we've accomplished in such a short amount of time."

Whew! But wait! There's more! Paul added, "Whether you're tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you're team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you're a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you're not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet, and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime."

And what did "The Baddest Man on the Planet" have to say in a carefully worded, respectful statement about Paul and the event? "I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT," Tyson expressed. "It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

Okay… that last part? "Now I plan to finish him"? That sounds like Tyson…

