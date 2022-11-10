James Gunn, Peter Safran Met WBD Employees During Zoom Meet: Report

Only hours after HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey addressed in an interview how important Warner Bros. Discovery IPs were an essential part of the streamer's future and praised the hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead DC Studios, reports are that Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav has formally introduced Gunn and Safran to the company. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that a global Zoom meeting was held for WBD employees on Thursday morning, where the duo had an opportunity to share some thoughts about moving forward. Back towards the end of October, Gunn and Safran were announced to be taking over the responsibility of building the DCU toward a brighter (and much more profitable) future. To that end, the duo will be answering only to Zaslav when it comes to matters of the DCU across all media.

And it's that structure that the duo reportedly praised during the meeting, with Zaslav emphasizing once again the need for their to be a "cohesive" DC Universe across film, television/streaming, video games, etc. When it comes to DC's vast back catalog of characters, Safran reportedly revealed a liking for Aquaman and Shazam. As for Gunn, the Superman/Batman dynamic is one aspect of the DCU that apparently interests him, seeing the interactions between two dissimilar heroes who are alike in more ways than either would want to admit. But diving a bit deeper into the DCU bench, Gunn also reportedly shared a fondness for the Metal Men and Bat-mite (as we learned in HBO Max's Peacemaker). "It's a brilliant move to bring a filmmaker and producer into these executive roles for DC. I know from working with James and Peter on 'Peacemaker' that they have the creative passion, confidence, and deep filmmaking expertise to chart a new course for DC that's full of originality and exciting for both fans and filmmakers," Aubrey said about the decision to bring Gunn and Safran aboard to run DC Studios during an interview that posted earlier today.