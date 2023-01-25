James Gunn: Titans, Doom Patrol Ending Decision Preceded Him, Safran James Gunn clarified on Twitter that the decision to end Doom Patrol & Titans was made before he & Peter Safran started with DC Studios.

Earlier tonight, HBO Max hit fans of Doom Patrol and Titans with a double dose of bad news. Unfortunately, neither series will continue beyond the upcoming second halves of their respective fourth seasons. Because the news came within the same time frame that DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are expected to start rolling out some initial looks at their long-term DCU plan, a lot of understandably upset fans have taken to social media to point fingers at Gunn & Safran for being the reasons that both shows were ended. So much so that Gunn took to Twitter to make clear that the decision to end both shows was made before they took over DC Studios, writing, "The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows."

For what it's worth? We had heard a decent amount of off-the-record rumblings about both shows ending well before Gunn & Safran first took on charting the DCU back in November 2022. Here's a look at Gunn's tweet from this evening clarifying that the decision by HBO Max to wrap both series was one that was made before Gunn & Safran began leading DC Studios:

The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows. https://t.co/jdqDc9TqU1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 26, 2023

"I'm immensely proud of our gifted cast, crew, and writing staff and their efforts in bringing to life all forty-nine episodes over the last five-plus years," Titans Showrunner Greg Walker said. "I couldn't have asked for better partners in Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and HBO Max, and from the beginning, Geoff Johns and Akiva Goldsman. I'm incredibly grateful for their unyielding trust throughout this process. Lastly, I have to thank our incredible fans for their continued support, engagement, and the passionate community they've built around our show. We have six episodes left to unleash upon the world that we hope will give our beloved characters the creative closure we all know they deserve." Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver added in a statement, "To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons. Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff, and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride."