Jawbone: Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal Adapting YA Horror Novel

Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, and Nick Antosca are set to adapt Monica Ojeda's coming-of-age horror novel Jawbone as a television series.

Nick Antosca teams up with La Corriente del Golfo to produce Jawbone with Universal International Studios.

Jawbone follows teens drawn into dark rituals, testing the thin line between fear and desire.

The novel blends coming-of-age horror with influences from Melville, Lovecraft, and internet folklore.

Monica Ojeda's coming-of-age horror novel Jawbone is being developed for television by Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, and Kyzza Terrazas' La Corriente del Golfo, as well as Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund's company Eat the Cat. Jaquen Castellanos (Good American Family, The Affair) will serve as writer and executive producer, and Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera: The Bone Woman) as director and executive producer of the English-language project from Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. Deadline Hollywood initially reported the news exclusively.

In Jawbone, Fernanda and Annelise are so close they are practically sisters: a double image, inseparable. So how does Fernanda end up bound on the floor of a deserted cabin, held hostage by one of her teachers and estranged from Annelise?

When Fernanda, Annelise, and their friends from the Delta Bilingual Academy convene after school, Annelise leads them in thrilling but increasingly dangerous rituals to a rhinestoned, Dior-scented, drag-queen god of her own invention. Even more perilous is the secret Annelise and Fernanda share, rooted in a dare where violence meets love. Meanwhile, their literature teacher, Miss Clara, who is obsessed with imitating her dead mother, struggles to preserve her deteriorating sanity. Each day, she edges nearer to a total break with reality.

Interweaving pop culture references and horror concepts drawn from Herman Melville, H. P. Lovecraft, and anonymous "creepypastas," Jawbone is an ominous, multivocal novel that explores the terror inherent in adolescence's pure potentiality and the fine line between desire and fear.

Ojeda is the author of the novels La desfiguración Silva (Premio Alba Narrativa, 2014), Nefando (Candaya, 2016), and Mandíbula (Candaya, 2018), as well as the poetry collections El ciclo de las piedras (Rastro de la Iguana, 2015) and Historia de la leche (Candaya, 2020). In 2019, she received the Prince Claus Next Generation Award for her outstanding literary achievements. She is repped by Scenic Rights and CBQ Literary Agency.

